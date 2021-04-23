 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site expands walk-in appointments
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site expands walk-in appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
vaccinesforall (4).JPG

Patrick Miller, 17, of Forked River, got his first COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 CJ Fairfield

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will expand its walk-in vaccination appointments next week to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Walk-in vaccine appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.

People who are eligible for the vaccine, which includes all residents 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.

Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. Should those seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure one, the mega site team will make them an appointment for a later date.

“As we approach Mother’s and Father’s days, graduations and other spring and summer events and celebrations, being vaccinated and practicing other precautions are key to preventing spread of COVID,” said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager at the mega site and director of ambulatory nursing at AtlantiCare, adding online appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To register for the vaccine, visit covid19.nj.gov.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cape site moves

The Cape May County Department of Health will move the county’s COVID-19 vaccination site to Lower Cape May Regional High School’s field house May 17.

The current vaccination site, at the Avalon Community Hall, will be used until May 14.

Those who have received their first shot in Avalon and have their second shot scheduled for after May 17 have been notified about the change.

“We are confident that operations will continue at the same high standard in Lower Township as we continue to provide anyone who wants a vaccine shot the opportunity to get one,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department.

Individuals seeking a vaccine appointment can visit capemaycountynj.gov and follow the links on the main page.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact CJ Fairfield:

609-272-7239

cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News