Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site expands walk-in appointments

The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will expand its walk-in vaccination appointments next week to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Walk-in vaccine appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.

People who are eligible for the vaccine, which includes all residents 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.

Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. Should those seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure one, the mega site team will make them an appointment for a later date.

“As we approach Mother’s and Father’s days, graduations and other spring and summer events and celebrations, being vaccinated and practicing other precautions are key to preventing spread of COVID,” said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager at the mega site and director of ambulatory nursing at AtlantiCare, adding online appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To register for the vaccine, visit covid19.nj.gov.

Cape site moves