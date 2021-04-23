Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site expands walk-in appointments

The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will expand its walk-in vaccination appointments next week to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Walk-in vaccine appointments will be on a first come, first served basis. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.
People who are eligible for the vaccine, which includes all residents 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.
Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. Should those seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure one, the mega site team will make them an appointment for a later date.
“As we approach Mother’s and Father’s days, graduations and other spring and summer events and celebrations, being vaccinated and practicing other precautions are key to preventing spread of COVID,” said Sherrie Bragg, clinical facility manager at the mega site and director of ambulatory nursing at AtlantiCare, adding online appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
To register for the vaccine, visit covid19.nj.gov.
Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will…
Cape site moves
The Cape May County Department of Health will move the county’s COVID-19 vaccination site to Lower Cape May Regional High School’s field house May 17.
The current vaccination site, at the Avalon Community Hall, will be used until May 14.
Those who have received their first shot in Avalon and have their second shot scheduled for after May 17 have been notified about the change.
“We are confident that operations will continue at the same high standard in Lower Township as we continue to provide anyone who wants a vaccine shot the opportunity to get one,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department.
Individuals seeking a vaccine appointment can visit capemaycountynj.gov and follow the links on the main page.
Contact CJ Fairfield:
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.