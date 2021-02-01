Atlantic County COVID-19 testing canceled for Tuesday

COVID-19 testing at both the drive-thru facility in Northfield and the walk-up services at the county’s Galloway library branch for Tuesday are canceled due to the potential for inclement weather.
Residents with appointments for the drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield will be automatically rescheduled at the same times for Thursday.
Those who made Tuesday appointments for testing at the Galloway library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, are asked to reschedule for another date and time on the county’s website at www.aclink.org.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
