Atlantic County COVID-19 testing canceled for Feb. 2
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 testing will be canceled due to the potential for inclement weather Tuesday at both the drive-thru facility in Northfield and the walk-up services at the Atlantic County’s Galloway Township library branch, according to news released Monday by the county.

Residents with appointments for the drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will be automatically rescheduled at the same times for Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman in a written statement.

Those who made Feb. 2 appointments for testing at the Galloway Township library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, are asked to reschedule for another date and time on the county’s website at aclink.org, Gilmore said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

