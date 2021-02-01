Atlantic County COVID-19 testing canceled for Feb. 2

COVID-19 testing will be canceled due to the potential for inclement weather Tuesday at both the drive-thru facility in Northfield and the walk-up services at the Atlantic County’s Galloway Township library branch, according to news released Monday by the county.
Residents with appointments for the drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will be automatically rescheduled at the same times for Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, county spokeswoman in a written statement.
Those who made Feb. 2 appointments for testing at the Galloway Township library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, are asked to reschedule for another date and time on the county’s website at aclink.org, Gilmore said.
