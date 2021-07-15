 Skip to main content
Atlantic County court complex to hold job fair Friday
The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will sponsor a job fair Friday for probation clients and recovery court participants.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing.

The courts have partnered with local employers and social service agencies to connect clients and participants with open positions and employment resources in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our participants and probationers to gain skills and meaningful employment in some of our area’s largest industries," said Recovery Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman in a news release. "We are fortunate to have many employers on board to assist our applicants in fulfilling an especially important need on their part: keeping their businesses staffed.

"We approach this job fair in an especially fertile market for employees and are thankful that our vendors are taking the leap of faith to help those who are in need of a second chance. We’re also fortunate to have a number of local agencies there to assist with the pre- and post-employment process."

