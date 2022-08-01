 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County continues free vaccine clinics for adults, children, homebound

Virus Outbreak Pfizer

FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is continuing to operate two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for adults and children, according to a county news release issued Monday.

The adult clinic is open, with no appointment required, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at 201 S Shore Road in Northfield. There is another clinic open at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton on the third Thursday of the month where vaccines are available by appointment.

The pediatric clinic — which serves those 6 months to 18 years old — is open every Thursday at the Northfield location from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Hammonton location on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. All pediatric vaccinations are made available by appointment.

Homebound residents can schedule a free vaccination appointment every other Wednesday beginning Aug. 10.

The county Division of Public Health offers the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. It is also offering the Novavax adjuvanted vaccine for adults 18 and older, including for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The Novavax vaccine was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July.

The continued effort by Atlantic County officials come as COVID-19 remains a lingering threat in the state. New Jersey reported over 2,400 COVID-19 cases Sunday and one new death, with a rate of transmission was 1.01. A rate of transmission over 1 means that coronavirus spread is accelerating. Over 2.2 million New Jersey residents have had COVID-19, of which more than 31,000 have died. Just under 7.9 million state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

One can find more information about the Atlantic County vaccination clinics or schedule an appointment by calling 609-645-5933.

