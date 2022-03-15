 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County commissioners won't investigate ACUA finances

Atlantic County Utilities Authority workers hold some of the canned goods left by residents with their recycling in December as part of the authority's 31st annual food drive.

 Atlantic County Utilities Authority, provided

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACUA President Rick Dovey answered questions about spending $10,000 on a campaign against a proposed trash transfer station.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, had sponsored a resolution to authorize the investigation but withdrew it later in the meeting.

She said she felt she had an obligation to question such spending but got the answers she needed. The commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw it.

"To find that $10,000 was spent on what amounts to a campaign not related to trash or recycling ... we want to know why," Fitzpatrick said in explaining the resolution. "That's what this is about."

Councilman Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, asked Dovey whether he had authorization from his board of directors to start the opposition campaign.

The campaign included yard signs saying "Stop the Dump" and other materials in opposition to the project proposed for a site off Washington Avenue in Pleasantville. Workers installed the signs around Pleasantville using ACUA trucks that are still marked as county vehicles, causing confusion about who was sponsoring the campaign.

"There was not a vote by our board," Dovey said. "I have the authority to do it, and they ratified it when the bills came due."

The trash transfer station would only accept construction debris, according to developer James DiNatale. It would then load the debris onto train cars and ship it via rail to out-of-state landfills.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward and other supporters of the project have said it would generate about $400,000 a year in fees to Pleasantville and would lengthen the life of the ACUA landfill.

Dovey has said the landfill will be full in about six years and the county will have to decide where to send its waste, which will be much more expensive than disposing of it at a county site.

DiNatale has not yet completed his application to the county to start the process for his project's consideration, Dovey said. If he doesn't complete it, the project will die.

In addition to approval from the county's Solid Waste Advisory Commission and the county commissioners, the project would also need state Department of Environmental Protection approvals and more.

Dovey said he had tried to present information to Pleasantville residents before starting the campaign at a special meeting run by city officials but had not been given the time needed or allowed to share visual aids.

He has said the loss of construction debris tipping fees at the ACUA landfill would substantially raise municipal trash tipping fees for Atlantic County towns.

Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, said he felt the ACUA had the right to spend money on a public education campaign to let people know about a proposed transfer station that may be built near their homes or businesses.

Other Republican commissioners also expressed doubt that the investigation was a good idea, or said they would prefer picking up a phone and calling Dovey rather than proposing an official investigation.

"I’m astounded. Two weeks ago everybody sitting at this table was very supportive," Fitzpatrick said of the last meeting where the possibility of an investigation was first broached. "I don’t know what happened. This is very very odd and disappointing."

But she moved to withdraw her resolution later.

Fitzpatrick said at the last meeting March 1 that she had obtained invoices through a public records request showing the ACUA had spent $10,721 on the campaign to oppose the trash transfer station. 

Several members of the public at Tuesday's meeting spoke up in favor of the work done by the ACUA, which in addition to collecting trash and recyclables runs a solid waste treatment plant in Atlantic City with solar and wind energy fields.

Irving Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, thanked Dovey for the opposition campaign, saying it informed him about what was going on in his neighborhood.

Rodriguez said city officials should have informed residents but didn't.

"I guarantee you we will ensure this transfer site is never built in Pleasantville," Rodriguez said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

