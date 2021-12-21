Atlantic County commissioners vote to support Pleasantville trash transfer attempts

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday voted to support Pleasantville's attempts to bring a trash transfer station to a property off West Washington Avenue, saying it was a nonbinding vote to help move the project along.
"Let’s kill the myth. It's not a dump," said Commissioner Ernest Coursey, the sponsor of the resolution, who represents Pleasantville and parts of Atlantic City on the board.
He and other commissioners said passing a resolution in favor of Pleasantville's plans would not be binding but would simply help the project get a closer look from the state Department of Environmental Protection and other regulatory agencies.
However, Linwood resident Alex Marino, a member of the county’s Solid Waste Advisory Council, objected to the board taking any vote on the issue before SWAC makes its report.
Marino said the developer, James DiNatale, of Somers Point, has not completed an application to the county Planning Department, so the SWAC has been unable to review the plan and make a recommendation.
“As a governing body your responsibility is to gather facts, ask questions and vote in the best interests of the general public," Marino said. "The process is a complete application (is sent to SWAC) and then there is a hearing. A vote today without that process, without knowing the parameters could be considered neglecting your responsibilities."
The facility would handle only construction debris, according to developer DiNatale, who owns RGC3 LLC located at the former Press of Atlantic City printing and editorial site.
Currently all solid waste, including construction waste, is handled by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's landfill in Egg Harbor Township.
Commissioners also cited a recent report from the ACUA that it is having trouble staffing its operations and that its landfill will reach capacity in about seven years. They saw those factors as reasons to redirect some of the county's waste elsewhere.
DiNatale said Pleasantville residents are guaranteed jobs at the facility, and the construction debris trucked there would be sent via rail line out to a fully approved and regulated landfill in Ohio.
The vote was seven in favor, with Hammonton Commissioner James Bertino recusing himself and Hamilton Township Commissioner Amy Gatto abstaining. Bertino works for a solid waste firm that is a customer of the ACUA, he said, and Gatto said she was unhappy with the wording of the resolution.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who is a champion of the development, said it will bring much needed ratables to town and will generate about $400,000 a year in revenue for the city.
But Pleasantville Councilman Tony Davenport, who lives in the neighborhood where the trash transfer station would be located, said he and many residents oppose the idea.
"I grew up in the area. I've been there 57 years, since I was 4 years old," Davenport said. "I have watched the impact of AE Stone (and other industrial companies) on vegetation. Now it's another entity to pollute the area."
Davenport said the decision should be based on quality of life, not just more ratables for the city.
"We need an environmental study," Davenport said.
"We want the DEP to look at it," said Commission Chair Maureen Kern, of Somers Point.
“I think as a taxpayer not having shared services … is a bad move. It's going to hurt the taxpayers," said Fred Akers, of Buena Vista Township, an environmentalist and volunteer board member at the ACUA.
In May, Pleasantville City Council approved the transfer station by a 5-2 vote, but the proposed station still needs a long list of approvals from city and county entities and the DEP, ACUA Executive Director Rick Dovey has said.
Dovey has said the ACUA would lose $9 million a year if the transfer station is built, and would have to make up the loss by increasing its rates for municipalities by 62%.
Pleasantville would end up paying as much as $340,000 more annually to dispose of its trash due to the increase, Dovey said.
"This may be a good project, but it never came to the residents of Pleasantville. It came after it was voted on, then people found out what was going on," said resident David Callaway.
Callaway asked the commissioners to hold a town hall meeting to get the opinions of Pleasantville residents.
"The only ones for this are the elected officials," Callaway said. "The residents that have to pay taxes there don’t want it."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
