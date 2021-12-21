Atlantic County commissioners vote to support Pleasantville trash transfer attempts

But Pleasantville Councilman Tony Davenport, who lives in the neighborhood where the trash transfer station would be located, said he and many residents oppose the idea.

"I grew up in the area. I've been there 57 years, since I was 4 years old," Davenport said. "I have watched the impact of AE Stone (and other industrial companies) on vegetation. Now it's another entity to pollute the area."

Davenport said the decision should be based on quality of life, not just more ratables for the city.

"We need an environmental study," Davenport said.

"We want the DEP to look at it," said Commission Chair Maureen Kern, of Somers Point.

“I think as a taxpayer not having shared services … is a bad move. It's going to hurt the taxpayers," said Fred Akers, of Buena Vista Township, an environmentalist and volunteer board member at the ACUA.

Our view: Trash transfer station won’t be easy to put in Pleasantville A property developer wants to set up a transfer station for construction debris on a rail li…

In May, Pleasantville City Council approved the transfer station by a 5-2 vote, but the proposed station still needs a long list of approvals from city and county entities and the DEP, ACUA Executive Director Rick Dovey has said.