The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution supporting an immediate moratorium on offshore wind development projects.

The resolution, sponsored by Republican Commission Chairman John Risley and Commissioner Richard Dase, says the moratorium should allow time for "a thorough investigation into the cause of unprecedented whale deaths and other potential disruptions" related to the projects.

It follows a February resolution the board passed, supporting calls by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, for a 90-day moratorium on offshore wind projects, also to investigate their effects on whales.

Last week the Cape May County Board of Commissioners approved hiring two additional law firms to help fight plans for offshore wind farms.

Ocean Wind 1, owned by Denmark-based Ørsted, plans to construct close to 100 turbines off the coast of Atlantic and Cape May counties.

It is the furthest along in the state and federal regulatory process, but more are on the way from Ørsted and Atlantic Shores.

Cape May County commissioners are concerned about the effects of thousands of tall windmills on wildlife as well as on the fishing and tourism industries.

In a vote last week, Cape May County hired the Washington, D.C.-based Marzulla Law Firm, which specializes in challenging federal regulatory decisions.

The county has also engaged the services of attorney Anthony Bocchi to review and challenge the permits issued to Ørsted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The law offices of Blaney, Donohue & Weinberg, based in Avalon, are already litigating on behalf of Cape May County in the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court over approvals issued to Ørsted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Offshore wind plans face other challenges as well. Ocean City and Ocean Wind 1 are fighting over permits to bring power lines from wind turbines across that community at 35th Street, and other organizations are also seeking to hold off the work.

On Friday, the anti-wind power groups Save LBI, Defend Brigantine Beach and Protect Our Coast NJ announced they filed with the state Appellate Division challenging a DEP certification of the Ocean Wind 1 project.

In April, the DEP found the project proposal was consistent with the state’s Coastal Zone Management Act.

The court filing seeks to overturn that decision, and members of the groups said this is only the beginning of the legal challenges to be filed.

The Biden administration and Gov. Phil Murphy support offshore wind energy, seeing a means of reducing carbon emissions believed to contribute to climate change. Both have also cited the potential for new jobs in a clean-energy sector.

Liz Thomas, a spokesperson for the Ocean Wind 1 project, has cited the extensive process the wind energy proposal has undergone already, and a review completed by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

At a recent meeting of the BPU, board President Joseph Fiordaliso accused the wind power companies of dragging their feet and said progress must be made soon.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.