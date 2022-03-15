Atlantic County Commissioners to discuss investigating ACUA spending

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners will consider authorizing an investigation into the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at its meeting Tuesday, after finding out the independent authority had spent at least $10,000 opposing a trash transfer station in Pleasantville.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, said at the last meeting March 1 that she had obtained invoices through a public records request showing the ACUA had paid $10,721 on the campaign to oppose the development of a trash transfer station off Washington Avenue.

“It is inappropriate for the ACUA to be spending public money in this manner,” Fitzpatrick said. “What else is going on with public money? … What else is being done by ACUA staff that isn’t related to ACUA jobs?”

The trash transfer station would only accept construction debris, according to developer James DiNatale. It would then load the debris onto train cars and ship it via rail to out-of-state landfills.

The ACUA purchased lawn signs and other materials opposing the station, which said "Stop the Dump," which they installed around Pleasantville using workers and county trucks that are utilized by ACUA.

Fitzpatrick, who sponsored the resolution, had tried to have it considered at the last commissioners' meeting.

Counsel to the county commissioners Richard Andrien recommended he first research whether the commissioners have the authority to look into the issue.

The resolution is on the agenda for 4 p.m. Tuesday, indicating the board was found to have the authority to investigate ACUA spending.

The public can attend in person at the Stillwater Building, 210 Shore Road, Northfield; or online through a link at atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

