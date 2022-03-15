 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic County Commissioners to discuss investigating ACUA spending

  • 0
ACUA Food Drive 2.jpg

Atlantic County Utilities Authority workers hold some of the canned goods left by residents with their recycling in December 2021 as part of the 31st annual Food Drive.

 Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Provided

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners will consider authorizing an investigation into the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at its meeting Tuesday, after finding out the independent authority had spent at least $10,000 opposing a trash transfer station in Pleasantville.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, said at the last meeting March 1 that she had obtained invoices through a public records request showing the ACUA had paid $10,721 on the campaign to oppose the development of a trash transfer station off Washington Avenue. 

“It is inappropriate for the ACUA to be spending public money in this manner,” Fitzpatrick said. “What else is going on with public money? … What else is being done by ACUA staff that isn’t related to ACUA jobs?”

The trash transfer station would only accept construction debris, according to developer James DiNatale. It would then load the debris onto train cars and ship it via rail to out-of-state landfills.

People are also reading…

The ACUA purchased lawn signs and other materials opposing the station, which said "Stop the Dump," which they installed around Pleasantville using workers and county trucks that are utilized by ACUA.

Fitzpatrick, who sponsored the resolution, had tried to have it considered at the last commissioners' meeting.

Counsel to the county commissioners Richard Andrien recommended he first research whether the commissioners have the authority to look into the issue.

The resolution is on the agenda for 4 p.m. Tuesday, indicating the board was found to have the authority to investigate ACUA spending.

The public can attend in person at the Stillwater Building, 210 Shore Road, Northfield; or online through a link at  atlantic-county.org/commissioners/.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado at Florida resort

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News