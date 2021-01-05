Atlantic County commissioners' seat could remain vacant for months

Democrats have said they will appeal the judge’s decision.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk decertified the District 3 election, saying a mistake made by Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan had denied 328 people their legal right to vote in that election, and a new election must be held.

Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748. But the margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge said, so he ordered the new election.

The district covers most of Egg Harbor and some of Hamilton townships.

Maureen Kern was re-elected chairman, and Risley was elected vice chair.

There was a controversy over the schedule of meetings for the coming year, which was approved. The board meets most weeks on Tuesdays.

Democrats objected to the meetings all being scheduled for 4 p.m., rather than alternating between 4 and 6 p.m.

“We work for the people, and we should make the opportunity to come to the meetings in the off hours at least once a month,” said Fitzpatrick, who had lobbied for evening meetings to accommodate those who work. “This is disappointing.”

