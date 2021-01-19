Atlantic County commissioners OK $13.5 million bond for ACIT expansion

Witherspoon is suing the board, arguing she is legally the incumbent, having been certified the winner before Marczyk decertified her win this month. She and her lawyers argue the Democrats should have the right to appoint someone to fill the position until the special election.

A Democratic committee met and appointed Witherspoon to the position, but the Board of Commissioners has refused to seat her, saying Marczyk must decide the matter. He is expected to do so soon.

Also Tuesday, the board unanimously approved bonding $1.3 million for the application of Atlantic Cape Community College to a state grant that would provide almost $4 million toward renovation and updating of a three-building complex at its Mays Landing campus.

The project would renovate 18,000 square feet of buildings that are 50 years old, said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. It also would allow the school to start programs in e-gaming development and design, and in cybersecurity, she said.

Commissioner Amy Gatto said the Atlantic Cape bonding would have virtually no impact on county taxes for debt service, since similar amounts of debt are expected to be repaid. The ACIT bonding would add about one-fourth of one cent to county taxes, she said.

That would mean the owner of a house assessed at $200,000 would pay about $5 to $6 more per year to finance the ACIT expansion, Guenther said.

