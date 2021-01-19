Atlantic County commissioners OK $13.5 million bond for ACIT expansion

The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to back a $13.5 million bond in support of a state grant application to expand the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
The total cost of the expansion would be $53.5 million, with about $40 million provided by the state, commissioners said. It would fund new programs, such as aviation maintenance, and expansion of existing programs.
If the county does not win the grant, the bonding will not go forward, officials said.
ACIT Superintendent Phil Guenther said the expansion would allow the school to serve more students. Currently about 1,000 students apply for about 425 open seats as freshmen, he said, leaving more than 500 unable to attend.
The expansion would allow the school to serve an additional 425 students, Guenther said.
The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners will not seat Thelma Witherspoon at its next meet…
More than a dozen people spoke for and against the expansion, which generated strong feelings on both sides.
Opponents focused on the impact of ACIT’s expansion on other high schools in the county, as they are losing students and having to pay tuition to send them to ACIT.
Some people had difficulty accessing the meeting because the county’s website was going on- and offline, due to the large number of people trying to find out information or make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.
The board also voted in favor of a resolution objecting to county taxpayers footing the bill for a court-ordered special election for District 3 commissioner.
The resolution asks the state to pay the costs of an April 20 special election, which some officials have estimated at $90,000 to $100,000.
After calling for the immediate resignation of Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan on Wednes…
Also at the meeting, longtime board counsel Roger Steedle’s resignation letter was accepted, and a new counsel to the board, Richard Andrien, was appointed.
Steedle had recently given the board his opinion that Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, should not be seated as District 3 commissioner until Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk weighs in on the issue.
Marczyk early this month ordered a special election for the seat, which Witherspoon won in the November election, saying a mistake by county Clerk Ed McGettigan resulted in 328 ballots being sent to voters in District 3 that did not contain the race but should have, disenfranchising those voters.
Since Witherspoon defeated Republican Andrew Parker by just 286 votes, Marczyk decertified her win and said a special election was needed.
County Executive Dennis Levinson has argued the state should pay for the election, since county clerks are state-mandated offices and McGettigan has said the wrong addresses were provided to the office by the State Voter Registration System.
MAYS LANDING — Members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee from Hamilton and Egg Har…
Witherspoon is suing the board, arguing she is legally the incumbent, having been certified the winner before Marczyk decertified her win this month. She and her lawyers argue the Democrats should have the right to appoint someone to fill the position until the special election.
A Democratic committee met and appointed Witherspoon to the position, but the Board of Commissioners has refused to seat her, saying Marczyk must decide the matter. He is expected to do so soon.
Also Tuesday, the board unanimously approved bonding $1.3 million for the application of Atlantic Cape Community College to a state grant that would provide almost $4 million toward renovation and updating of a three-building complex at its Mays Landing campus.
The project would renovate 18,000 square feet of buildings that are 50 years old, said Atlantic Cape President Barbara Gaba. It also would allow the school to start programs in e-gaming development and design, and in cybersecurity, she said.
Commissioner Amy Gatto said the Atlantic Cape bonding would have virtually no impact on county taxes for debt service, since similar amounts of debt are expected to be repaid. The ACIT bonding would add about one-fourth of one cent to county taxes, she said.
That would mean the owner of a house assessed at $200,000 would pay about $5 to $6 more per year to finance the ACIT expansion, Guenther said.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.