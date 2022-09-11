Atlantic County Commissioners discuss shooting-response dogs in school amid resident pushback

As students around the region returned to school last week, the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners is exploring whether to help pay for shooting-response dogs for schools in an effort to help increase security.

But some educators and community members say the plan lacks evidence it will be effective.

The discussion comes as school districts around the state and the country grapple with how to pay for increased security measures in the wake of the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed two teachers and 19 children.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick broached the subject during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. She said while she was impressed by an August presentation on the plan, there were other, negative points of view that the commissioners should take into account.

In the two weeks since the presentation, Fitzpatrick said she had received “numerous messages” critical of having dogs in school. She said opponents of the program believe having dogs “militarizes” the atmosphere in hallways and classrooms.

“I just want to say, there are other thoughts out there besides what was presented (at the Aug. 25 meeting),” Fitzpatrick said. “Not everybody is in agreement. It is not unanimous.”

The Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board hosted the Aug. 25 presentation on the use of dogs in schools. Joe Nick, director of the Atlantic County K-9 Academy, designed the program and said he was prepared to train all the dogs used by Atlantic County schools. Cumberland County Technical Education Center Superintendent Dina Rossi discussed her district’s use of a dog, Meadow, and how the canine has been lovingly received by faculty, staff and students alike.

Representatives from a multitude of local and regional school districts, primarily in Atlantic County, attended the presentation at the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex in Mays Landing. Nearly all seemed receptive to the program, and the majority of comments made during the meeting were positive.

Commissioner Amy Gatto said she was moved by the story about Meadow, named after a victim of the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She said she was in full support of the use of the dogs and was “very shocked” by the opposition this week and urged people to learn more about the program.

Commissioner Frank Balles, another attendee on Aug. 25, was similarly bullish on the program. He said he trusted Nick in implementing the program, saying he has experience using dogs in creative ways to enhance security. The decision of whether to have dogs in schools ultimately belonged to individual school boards, he said.

On Tuesday at the commissioners meeting, Melanie Brozosky, of Northfield, criticized the proposal as a “Band-Aid,” arguing that school officials needed to exercise more skepticism about the idea. She said there seems to be a paucity of evidence that the dogs are actually effective in responding to school shootings.

“There was no real research to back any of that up,” Brozosky said.

“I’m just not in favor of this, and I really feel like you need to hear from people who don’t want their children to go to schools where it feels like a prison, where there are police dogs and cops and everything is feeling very scary and militarized,” Brozosky said. “I don’t feel like it’s fair to put our children in that position.”

Commissioner John Risley Jr., who attended the Aug. 25 meeting, supported the idea, saying dogs would provide a rapid response to an active shooting and could help deter possible assailants from attacking a school.

“To me it’s a no brainer,” Risley said. “I think this is a great program and I think government should be spending money for safety in schools and if we don’t, where does that leave us?”

Christine Ruth, a teacher at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Atlantic City, spoke against the dogs at the Aug. 25 meeting and again at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. She similarly said there was a lack of evidence favoring the use of the dogs, and questioned how accurately the dogs can discern gunfire from other loud noises that might be made in a school. Resources, Ruth argued, ought to be concentrated on bringing more counselors into Atlantic County schools.

Any emergency that does arise, Ruth said, ought to be dealt with by existing law enforcement.

“I am just urging you to understand that this is premature, that you should make decisions based on research, not on the fear,” Ruth said.

Commissioner Andrew Parker III said he had received feedback against the idea as well. He anticipated that different education unions would want to discuss the plan and suggested that Commissioner Ernest Coursey, as education chair, hold discussions with different school stakeholders. Coursey expressed support for that idea and indicated he was eager to hear “the pros and the cons.”

“I didn’t expect there to be that kind of negative pushback to the dog being put inside the school, but there was and there is, so we should hear it,” Parker said.