Atlantic County commissioners can't adopt budget, focus on issue resolutions instead

Balles said it’s imperative to have a chief in place prior to the summer for the morale of the Police Department. With the COVID-19 pandemic possibly winding down, there will be a lot of visitors and the police need to be ready, he said.

Coursey said he will hand deliver the resolution to the governor when he meets with him Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Election officials concerned about cost of early voting bill The state Assembly passed a bill Monday to establish early machine voting in New Jersey, des…

It was on the commissioners’ agenda to adopt a $233 million county budget for 2021 Tuesday, but county Executive Dennis Levinson said the state has still not provided guidance on how the county can spend millions in federal COVID relief, so adopting must be postponed again.

“The Local Finance Board still hasn’t given us direction on how to use the money,” Levinson said of the $52 million over four years the county has been awarded out of the $1.9 trillion federal aid package passed by Congress to help the nation rebound from the pandemic.

Levinson said he expects budget guidance to come out soon from the state. Commissioners held a public hearing on the budget March 16 but postponed voting on final approval for the same reason.

“Once you adopt, you cannot adjust. So we’ve got to wait,” Levinson said of the county budget that was introduced last month. “We don’t want to roll the dice here.”