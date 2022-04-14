Atlantic County clerk opts to keep last year's early vote sites, adds one in EHT

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo said Thursday morning the early voting sites for the 2022 primary and general elections will remain the same as last year, with the addition of a seventh site in Egg Harbor Township.

Giralo, a Republican, had to break the tie of the four-member Atlantic County Board of Elections. The board had split along party lines, with the two Democrats voting to end an early voting site in Buena Vista Township in order to create a new one in Pleasantville and Republicans voting to keep the original six locations.

"It is the goal of my office to ensure that voting routines are not disturbed," Giralo wrote in a press release, "and maintaining these six early voting locations will help to further that goal."

Both parties had agreed to add an early-voting site in Egg Harbor Township, the largest municipality by population in the county.

Because the board voted in consensus on the Egg Harbor Township site, it will be added, Giralo said.

Buena Vista Township had been run by Democrats for decades, but recently the GOP took over local government. Pleasantville is run by Democrats.

Giralo encouraged any voter with questions about elections or where to vote to call his office at 609-625-4011.

Last year's six early voting locations were: the Atlantic City Free Public Library, the Atlantic County Shoreview Building in Northfield, the Atlantic County Library in Galloway, the Atlantic County Library in Mays Landing, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township.

Democrats had wanted to eliminate the early voting site at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township, saying it attracted fewer voters than any other site in the county last year.

Republicans had countered that the large, rural areas in the far west of the county would be underserved by such a move.

There will be three days of early voting prior to the primary election June 7, and nine days of early voting before the general election Nov. 8 (starting 10 days before the general election, but with the Monday before Election Day off for preparation).

The state reimburses counties for early voting site expenses, but will only reimburse Atlantic County for seven sites. Any number above seven would involve spending county money.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.