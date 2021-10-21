Atlantic County clerk debate more like a conversation on improving the office

"No one should have to take time off of work to use the clerk's office," Giralo said.

Both also talked about the need for a better website and making information available more easily about what the office does and how people can use it.

"Every person in the county at some point in time will use the office to get a deed, passport or ballot," Giralo said. "That all can be explained on the website, especially in video. Many things need to be done. The biggest part is transparency and accountability."

"It's important to form partnerships and good relationships with people who can help you make the office better — the superintendent of elections, board of elections, municipal clerks, mayors and community members," Jiampetti said. "With their input, challenges can be overcome. Upgrading technology is a challenge on a limited budget. It's important nowadays to have technology."

Jiampetti has been married to husband Michael for 30 years, she said, and has three grown children. She has been a Wawa manager for years starting at age 18, a coordinator for the after-school program in Egg Harbor City, serving 160 students and supervising 15 teachers; and is now the Smithville Community Center recreation program manager and administrator. She has a master's degree in administration and a doctorate in organizational leadership.

