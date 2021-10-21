Atlantic County clerk debate more like a conversation on improving the office

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — They may belong to different parties, but the two candidates for Atlantic County clerk found little to disagree on in a debate Wednesday night at Stockton University.
Democratic Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, 58, and Republican Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo, 59, stressed the need to professionalize the office known for election-related gaffes, and to improve its public education and communication efforts to help people better understand the clerk's role in elections and more.
A new clerk will be elected to a five-year term Nov. 2. Current Clerk Edward McGettigan, a Democrat, declined to run for reelection, after a ballot preparation error by his office in 2020 forced a special election in the 3rd District Atlantic County Commissioners race. McGettigan has been in office for three terms, a total of 15 years.
The one-hour debate, which remains available to view on the website of Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, was the most civil of the season so far, with neither candidate criticizing the other or taking time to rebut the other's remarks.
Both candidates said they personally do not support same-day voter registration on Election Day but would initiate it if the state Legislature makes it law.
Many Democrats support same-day registration, including Atlantic County Democratic Chairperson Michael Suleiman.
"I do not think that same-day voter registration is necessary," Jiampetti said. "If we get info out there, which (so far) we haven’t ... (for example) the voter registration deadline is Oct. 12. I don't think that is long enough. It should be extended, but not to Election Day."
Jiampetti said mixing voter registration with the voting process "could be a little difficult to verify. ... It could be problematic."
Republicans in general have opposed same-day registration, saying it does not give election officials time to vet those applying for residency and other identity details and could lead to voter fraud.
"I agree we should not have same-day registration. Someone could walk in and vote, and I don't know they are not located in five other locations," Giralo said.
In talking about how they would run the office, which prepares and mails ballots for elections, handles all deeds, takes applications for passports and more, they both said they would try to expand accessibility.
Jiampetti stressed opening satellite offices, to save county residents who live far from Mays Landing from having to get transportation there.
Giralo, on the other hand, said he would offer Saturday hours, as well as reopen the Atlantic City office.
"No one should have to take time off of work to use the clerk's office," Giralo said.
Both also talked about the need for a better website and making information available more easily about what the office does and how people can use it.
"Every person in the county at some point in time will use the office to get a deed, passport or ballot," Giralo said. "That all can be explained on the website, especially in video. Many things need to be done. The biggest part is transparency and accountability."
"It's important to form partnerships and good relationships with people who can help you make the office better — the superintendent of elections, board of elections, municipal clerks, mayors and community members," Jiampetti said. "With their input, challenges can be overcome. Upgrading technology is a challenge on a limited budget. It's important nowadays to have technology."
Jiampetti has been married to husband Michael for 30 years, she said, and has three grown children. She has been a Wawa manager for years starting at age 18, a coordinator for the after-school program in Egg Harbor City, serving 160 students and supervising 15 teachers; and is now the Smithville Community Center recreation program manager and administrator. She has a master's degree in administration and a doctorate in organizational leadership.
Jiampetti was a councilwoman in Egg Harbor City for six years before being elected the city's first woman mayor nine years ago.
Giralo said he was born and raised in Hammonton, has been married 25 years and has two grown daughters. He has worked for the Atlantic County Improvement Authority for 35 years, has been a Hammonton councilman six years, and before that was on the town's Board of Education for 15 years, most of them as president or vice president.
As program director at the Improvement Authority, Giralo said he has overseen millions of dollars of federal, state and local funds in rehabbing 7,000 homes and helping more than 4,000 first-time homebuyers.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
