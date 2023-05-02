Atlantic County Democrats said Tuesday they have secured a promise from the county that mail-in ballots will be sent to voters via first-class mail, as required by state law.

An April 12 letter from County Counsel Jim Ferguson to Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman verified the mail-in ballots for the general election will be sent via first class mail for the first time. All parties also agreed that mail-in ballots for the June primary will be sent "via the current mailing house process which has been in place for quite some time and which is utilized in a number of other counties," the letter states.

County Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican in his second year in office, said Tuesday the county has long used green-tag election mail to send the ballots, as eight other counties also do. It is not a form of bulk mail, but is handled much faster, Giralo said.

But in the interest of meeting the letter of the law, Giralo said the office will now require its printer and its third-party mailing house to use first-class mail. It will about triple the cost of mailing about 25,000 mail-in ballots in the general election, he said.

"It will go from 22 cents (per ballot) to 88 cents," Giralo said, adding he will go before the county commissioners to explain the change to his budget.

Giralo doubted delivery would be faster than with green-tag mail but said it would meet the letter of the law.

Suleiman said he expects the delivery to be faster this year than last, which he said suffered "inexcusable" delays.

"We will be watching the Clerk's Office, the ballot printer, and the mail house to make sure ballots this fall are delivered in a prompt manner," Suleiman said. "If necessary, we'll take any and all legal action to make sure the rights of voters are protected."

Last fall, many Atlantic County residents didn't get their mail-in ballots until Oct. 3 or 4, Suleiman said, for the Nov. 8 general election, and Atlantic County's ballot return rate was significantly lower than other counties in South Jersey.

"After a months-long investigation by ACDC, it was discovered that the mail house contracted by the printer to mail the ballots, Universal Mailings in Piscataway, didn't deliver the ballots to the USPS until September 29," the Atlantic County Democrats said in a news release Tuesday. "Additionally, mail-in ballots were being mailed with standard postage rather than first class postage, which is recommended by the United States Postal Service and is required under state law.

"While this decision will help ballots arrive a little faster, it doesn’t help if it takes one week for the ballots to get from the mail house to the USPS," said Suleiman. "We're putting everyone on notice that a delay in ballots going out will never happen again."

Giralo said state law requires mail-in ballots to commence being mailed on a particular date, not that all must go out by then.

But he said the process of working with the Democrats was positive and transparent.