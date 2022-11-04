 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Clean Communities program names fall litter challenge winners

The Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, administered by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, has announced the winners of its Fall Litter Challenge.

Blue Heron Pines won first place, Ford Beautification Project took second and the Easterday Family placed third. The contest challenged teams to pick up as much litter as possible from Oct. 1 to 23. In total, 59 bags of trash and 32 bags of recycling were collected.

The first-, second- and third-place winners will receive $500, $300 and $100 mini-grants, respectively.

For more information on the Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, visit ACUA.com/AdoptARoad.

