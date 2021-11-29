Atlantic County central court proponents promote ability to connect defendants with social services

The conversation around the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County has centered on how it would affect costs for participating municipalities — but some of its proponents believe the new court system could also put the county on the forefront of justice reform.
County officials announced on Nov. 17 that Jewish Family Service had agreed to run a pilot social-services program in the planned court. JFS will station three social workers in the court for its first 90 days of operation. These workers would be available to immediately connect people who attend municipal court with programs that provide mental-health and drug-addiction treatment as an alternative to traditional municipal fines. After the 90-day period ends, the pilot program will be reevaluated to determine what staffing levels are needed at the court.
Andrea Steinberg, CEO of Jewish Family Service, said having social workers stationed in one central court would enable people to better connect quickly with needed services.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in August authorizing 10 counties in the state — five in North Jersey and five in South Jersey, including Atlantic County — to create their own central courts for municipal-level legal matters. The central court in Atlantic County would be the first of its kind in the state.
When it opens, the central court will replace the individual courts of each participating municipality. Of the 23 municipalities in Atlantic County, most currently use their own court. Nine municipalities — Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township — have thus far agreed to join the central court.
Those in favor of the system say a consolidated court will be more efficient and save money for participating municipalities. Opponents of the courts, meanwhile, have raised concerns over transportation, having lawyers and court staff unfamiliar with the municipalities they serve and whether the new court would be too lenient on municipal-level offenders.
Christine Zoda-Egizi, director of Atlantic Homeless Alliance & Justice Involved Services for JFS, said the organization currently tracks clients of their services involved in court proceedings. For those charged with minor, nuisance offenses, such as public intoxication and aggressive panhandling, JFS may appear in court to recommend that their charges be dropped if they are participating in a social-service program.
When all the cases are in the same location, social workers would be better able to focus their efforts and keep track of their clients who are attending municipal court.
“We can’t possibly be at every local municipal court,” Steinberg said. “This way we can be in one place, but also providing a consistent service throughout.”
Stockton University criminal justice Professor Christine Tartaro works with JFS and has studied the relationship between mental illness and the justice system. While stressing that having a mental illness generally does not increase the chances of engaging in criminal behavior, Tartaro said it can inhibit people from attending treatment programs designed to reduce recidivism.
“We need to try to work to help people with their mental illnesses, so they can focus on other aspects of their lives,” Tartaro said.
Tartaro said stationing social workers in the court ensures no one who could benefit from treatment “falls through the cracks." It may even help people who had fallen out of the orbit of their programs reconnect with social workers, or get people in need connected with social workers for the first time.
“I started focusing more on community-correction services with the idea of let’s try to intervene and help people before we have to meet them in the jails," Tartaro said.
Former Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, one of the county’s chief advocates for the central court, spent years presiding over recovery court for people with drug addiction, and said he believes on-site social workers would allow defendants to get enrolled in a program immediately, averting the scenario in which a defendant might promise to seek out a treatment program but then not follow through.
Sandson said a robust social program would also help prevent municipal-level punishments from sending defendants into “a spiral.” As an example, Sandson talked about someone who might not be able to get their driver's license renewed due to unpaid traffic fines, leaving them unable to keep a job or attend court. Diverting these types of spirals would ultimately yield savings for participating municipalities in the central court by reducing caseloads and police work, while keeping the community safer.
“The time to try this is now,” Sandson said. “I’m very hopeful it’s going to be successful, and if it’s successful, it will be a model to the rest of the state, and frankly I think the rest of the country.”
