Atlantic County central court proponents promote ability to connect defendants with social services

“We can’t possibly be at every local municipal court,” Steinberg said. “This way we can be in one place, but also providing a consistent service throughout.”

Stockton University criminal justice Professor Christine Tartaro works with JFS and has studied the relationship between mental illness and the justice system. While stressing that having a mental illness generally does not increase the chances of engaging in criminal behavior, Tartaro said it can inhibit people from attending treatment programs designed to reduce recidivism.

“We need to try to work to help people with their mental illnesses, so they can focus on other aspects of their lives,” Tartaro said.

Tartaro said stationing social workers in the court ensures no one who could benefit from treatment “falls through the cracks." It may even help people who had fallen out of the orbit of their programs reconnect with social workers, or get people in need connected with social workers for the first time.

“I started focusing more on community-correction services with the idea of let’s try to intervene and help people before we have to meet them in the jails," Tartaro said.