The administration will introduce Atlantic County's 2023 budget at the next county commissioner meeting March 21, with a 2-cent tax rate decrease and funding for increased employee benefits and incentives, County Executive Dennis Levinson said Tuesday in a news release.

Levinson said he's proud of the tax decrease, but “it’s important that we also take care of our workforce and continue to help them make ends meet as they are on the frontlines providing the vast variety of services on which our residents depend."

Several county union employees, many of them Teamsters whose contract ran out Dec. 31, recently attended a commissioners meeting to complain about low wages.

Levinson said some of those employees may not have known that the county is in salary negotiations with several of its 23 bargaining unions, including the Teamsters.

"The county maintains its policy of not discussing salaries and contract conditions in public, therefore many of the Teamster members who spoke at the meeting may have been uninformed of the benefits available for inclusion in their new contracts," Levinson's release said.

All union negotiations in the past several years have included offers by the county to raise starting salaries, Levinson said, and the county has agreed to increase contracts in exchange for members accepting a 2030 health benefits plan that reduces their cost share contributions to provide more take-home pay.

"Each employee is offered a $400 incentive to move to that plan," the release said.

The Teamsters and other unions will also now be able to negotiate these same benefits — increased starting salaries and wages, the 2030 health plan and the $400 incentive. The 2023 proposed budget includes funding to meet all these conditions, Levinson said.

Annual salaries for both union members and management average $56,000, according to the release, and employees receive a benefits package valued at $36,000 for a family of four.

Employees contribute a graduated percentage of that cost based on their salary. Benefits include paid holidays, sick time, health benefits and a pension, according to the county.

“We don’t want to give them an increase that will be negated by higher insurance costs. What’s the advantage in that? We want to provide more money in their paychecks," Levinson said.

There is a state-mandated 2% annual cap on budget increases, which the county said restricts it to some extent.

"With steadily rising costs, including a 24% increase in state health benefits program costs, and the highest inflation in 40 years, the county, like many local governments, has had some difficulty," the release said.

“We live in challenging times, but county government’s goal is to provide essential services in a cost-effective and efficient manner,” Levinson said.