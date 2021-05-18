Atlantic County budget still on hold; commissioners vote on shared services with Atlantic City

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners were again unable to vote to approve the 2021 county budget Tuesday, even though the $233 million spending plan was introduced in February.

The county, like municipalities and counties across the state, still has not received guidance from the state Local Finance Board on how the county’s share of the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan may be spent.

The county is in line to receive about $52 million over four years, with the first half delivered soon, county Administrator Jerry DelRosso has said.

During the meeting, the commissioners approved a shared services agreement with Atlantic City, obliging the county to pay $915,000 for the city’s solid waste services. It is a requirement under a settlement of litigation over the casinos’ payment-in-lieu-of-taxes plan.

The county won a lawsuit in 2018 to get its verbally promised 13.5% of PILOT funds each year, rather than the 10.4% offered once the PILOT law was enacted.