Atlantic County budget introduced, commissioners clarify P'ville trash transfer stance

Atlantic County introduced its $236.8 million 2022 budget Tuesday, in spite of uncertainty over how much it will get from casino payments in lieu of taxes.

Commissioners also passed a resolution on a trash transfer station proposed for Pleasantville, which clarifies the board takes no position on whether it should or should not be approved.

Instead, the resolution encourages "all interested parties to voice their concerns and positions," and to allow the application process to develop according to public opinion and the law.

Previously the board passed a resolution with a title suggesting support for the project.

In addition, commissioners passed a resolution urging state and federal lawmakers to suspend motor-fuel taxes until gas prices — which have spiked in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine — return to a more normal level.

The budget calls for raising about $160 million of the budget from taxpayers.

That would mean Atlantic County taxpayers will see a county property tax rate decrease of about 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, county Executive Dennis Levinson said in his 2022 budget message to county commissioners in January.

For a house assessed at $400,000, that’s about a $60-a-year tax savings, Levinson said, or about a $15 tax cut for each $100,000 of assessed value, not including municipal, school or other property taxes.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso has said the budget is being calculated as if the county will get the same amount from the PILOT this year as last — about $17.5 million. That is about what the county could expect to receive under the new PILOT law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December.

But the county has sued the state and a judge has ruled the new law violates the terms of a 2018 consent order, so the county could end up getting more from the PILOT.

The amount to be raised from taxation is up from about $155 million last year, DelRosso has said. But countywide property values have increased enough to prevent a tax increase.

Some expenses will increase in the 2022 budget, Levinson said, including the cost of elections.

“The state mandates for vote-by-mail and nine-day pre-election day/early voting require additional staff, increased mailings, enhanced technology, security and more. Our estimates for these costs are approximately $300,000,” Levinson has said.

Public Employees and Police and Firefighter Retirement Systems expenses will increase $330,881, the county excess Joint Insurance Fund will go up $1.5 million, Social Security costs will increase $267,885, utilities by $515,239, fuel by $231,500, the county’s capital improvement plan will increase $1.9 million and real estate rentals will go up by $250,200.

Levinson has said the county plans to use federal American Rescue Plan funding in the 2022 budget to continue its COVID-19 response.

There will be a public hearing on the budget at the commissioners' meeting 4 p.m. April 19.

