Six Atlantic County beaches were placed under advisories for high fecal bacteria levels Tuesday.
The beaches are:
- Longport: 13th, 19th and 26th avenues
- Margate: Washington and Osbourne avenues
- Ventnor: Washington Avenue
The beaches are monitored by the state Department of Environmental Protection, which tested the water Tuesday. They will be closed if two-straight water samples from each show high levels of fecal bacteria.
The New Jersey State Sanitary Code’s water quality standard for bathing beaches is decided by the concentration of enterococci. The standard requires the concentration of bacteria not to exceed 104 colonies of enterococci per 100 milliliters of a sample, according to the DEP's beach monitoring website.
An exceedance of the standard may indicate a pollutant impact on bathing waters, the website says.
