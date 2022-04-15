 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic County authority to bond for revamped Mullica municipal building

  • 0
Mullica Township Hall

Mullica Township is looking to renovate its municipal building and build an expansion for its Police Department.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The township will renovate its existing town hall and create a new 4,000-square-foot police headquarters with $5 million in bonds issued by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

Township Council voted Wednesday to enter into a lease purchase agreement with the Improvement Authority, and on Thursday, the authority voted to issue the bonds and to act as construction manager and owner of the property for the 30-year bond term.

"At the end it will be turned over to Mullica," authority Executive Director John Lamey said at the Thursday meeting.

"We will get the guys up out of the basement finally," Mullica Mayor Kristi Hanselmann said Friday of the Police Department, which has had its offices underground.

There is no bathroom, no Americans with Disabilities Act access, no running water and only small basement windows in the Police Department, Hanselmann said.

"It's deplorable conditions they have been working in," Hanselmann said. "We are excited to get them up and out and in a proper, safe environment."

People are also reading…

The small town hall will be gutted and rebuilt. Much of the building dates to the 1960s, but the courtroom/meeting room dates to the 1930s, she said.

A new police building will be created between the existing public works building and the municipal building.

While the work is being done, police and municipal employees will work out of trailers at the Elwood firehouse next door, Hanselmann said.

"All three will be tied in together in one large municipal complex," the mayor said.

She is hoping the project's groundbreaking will be in August or September, but much will depend on the ability to get building supplies.

"The goal is to preserve the small Pinelands community feeling of town hall," Hanselmann said. "It will fit in with our town, it will not be an ultra-modern building."

Earlier plans called for spending $6.9 million to demolish the existing municipal building and build a new one, Hanselmann said.

"Citizens didn't feel comfortable. We cut about $2 million off," she said.

The Improvement Authority had already agreed in February 2021 to issue bonds for the larger project, but voters rejected the project in a November referendum.

Since so much time had passed and the project had changed, Lamey said bond counsel advised a new application be made to the state Local Finance Board.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea to drop most COVID rules as Omicron wave ebbs

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News