Atlantic County authority to bond for revamped Mullica municipal building

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The township will renovate its existing town hall and create a new 4,000-square-foot police headquarters with $5 million in bonds issued by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority.

Township Council voted Wednesday to enter into a lease purchase agreement with the Improvement Authority, and on Thursday, the authority voted to issue the bonds and to act as construction manager and owner of the property for the 30-year bond term.

"At the end it will be turned over to Mullica," authority Executive Director John Lamey said at the Thursday meeting.

"We will get the guys up out of the basement finally," Mullica Mayor Kristi Hanselmann said Friday of the Police Department, which has had its offices underground.

There is no bathroom, no Americans with Disabilities Act access, no running water and only small basement windows in the Police Department, Hanselmann said.

"It's deplorable conditions they have been working in," Hanselmann said. "We are excited to get them up and out and in a proper, safe environment."

New legislative district map may shore up GOP in South Jersey State Sen. Vince Polistina is happy with the new state legislative district map, which inclu…

The small town hall will be gutted and rebuilt. Much of the building dates to the 1960s, but the courtroom/meeting room dates to the 1930s, she said.

A new police building will be created between the existing public works building and the municipal building.

While the work is being done, police and municipal employees will work out of trailers at the Elwood firehouse next door, Hanselmann said.

"All three will be tied in together in one large municipal complex," the mayor said.

She is hoping the project's groundbreaking will be in August or September, but much will depend on the ability to get building supplies.

"The goal is to preserve the small Pinelands community feeling of town hall," Hanselmann said. "It will fit in with our town, it will not be an ultra-modern building."

The COVID-19 pandemic has lessened, but for some virus lingers Fatigue, memory loss and an elevated heart rate are just a few of the residual effects Rob E…

Earlier plans called for spending $6.9 million to demolish the existing municipal building and build a new one, Hanselmann said.

"Citizens didn't feel comfortable. We cut about $2 million off," she said.

The Improvement Authority had already agreed in February 2021 to issue bonds for the larger project, but voters rejected the project in a November referendum.

Since so much time had passed and the project had changed, Lamey said bond counsel advised a new application be made to the state Local Finance Board.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.