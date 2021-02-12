Atlantic County authority may issue bonds to float Atlantic City water park proposal

Lamey told the ACIA board the plans call for a new nonprofit to enter a long-term lease for the ground where the water park will be constructed. The park will then be leased back to an entity that will be managed by Showboat, which will operate the park.

Board attorney Randy Lafferty said he was working hard to ensure the authority would not be responsible to repay the bonds regardless of what happened with the project.

For example, he said, the authority was offered seats on the board of directors of the new entity that would ultimately run the proposed park, but declined.

“We don’t think any of the board members should be on the board of somebody that we’re lending money to. We’re being very careful to make sure that we insulate the board and the county,” he said at the meeting.

Blatstein bought the Showboat from Stockton University in 2016 for a reported $23 million. The site closed as a casino in 2014, although Blatstein has reportedly discussed eventually returning gambling to the site.

Contacted after the meeting, Blatstein declined to discuss plans for the water park.

In previous interviews, he has said a goal of the project was to bring families to Atlantic City by offering attractions outside the casinos.