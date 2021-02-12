Atlantic County authority may issue bonds to float Atlantic City water park proposal

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Improvement Authority has agreed to take the first steps toward issuing a multimillion-dollar bond to fund the construction of an elaborate water park on New Jersey Avenue, but only after receiving assurances that the authority could never be on the hook to pay it back.
“The bonds are strictly repaid by the proceeds of the water park. It’s a revenue bond. There is no recourse to the authority. There is no guarantee by the county,” said John Lamey, executive director of the Improvement Authority, the county’s financing, development and project management agency.
One of the authority’s purposes is to issue bonds to finance projects related to recreation and entertainment, as well as economic development in the county, Lamey told the board at a remotely held meeting Thursday. That includes the elaborate Boardwalk water park planned by Showboat hotel owner Bart Blatstein, he said.
The board’s agenda put the total bond sale at $70 million, but at the meeting Lamey said the total cost is likely to exceed $97 million and that the estimate was still being evaluated.
“It’s an amazing waterslide,” Commissioner John Armstrong said.
Roy Foster, chairman of the Improvement Authority, said the agency was instrumental in putting the deal together, and praised the efforts of Lamey and others for working out the financing without putting the county at risk.
Lamey told the ACIA board the plans call for a new nonprofit to enter a long-term lease for the ground where the water park will be constructed. The park will then be leased back to an entity that will be managed by Showboat, which will operate the park.
Board attorney Randy Lafferty said he was working hard to ensure the authority would not be responsible to repay the bonds regardless of what happened with the project.
For example, he said, the authority was offered seats on the board of directors of the new entity that would ultimately run the proposed park, but declined.
“We don’t think any of the board members should be on the board of somebody that we’re lending money to. We’re being very careful to make sure that we insulate the board and the county,” he said at the meeting.
Blatstein bought the Showboat from Stockton University in 2016 for a reported $23 million. The site closed as a casino in 2014, although Blatstein has reportedly discussed eventually returning gambling to the site.
Contacted after the meeting, Blatstein declined to discuss plans for the water park.
In previous interviews, he has said a goal of the project was to bring families to Atlantic City by offering attractions outside the casinos.
Plans for the park were approved by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in December. The CRDA has zoning oversite of Atlantic City’s Tourism District, including the Boardwalk site of the planned water park, between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort.
The plans call for a 103,000-square-foot indoor water park and 30,000-square-foot family entertainment center.
On Thursday, the ACIA board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the application to the state’s Local Finance Board to issue the revenue bonds, the first step toward approving the bonds themselves. The board also tapped the firm of McManimon, Scotland and Baumann to serve as bond counsel for the water park project.
This is not the first water park that has been proposed for Atlantic City.
In April 2017, a local investment group led by Ronald Young signed a deal to buy the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, announcing plans for a family-friendly hotel anchored by an indoor water park. But when financing dried up, so did the water park plan, and the Atlantic Club went back on the market.
Young said he had previously been rebuffed in his plan for a water park at the former Bader Field airport site.
In 2012, a group headed by developer Tom Sherwood proposed a sailboat-shaped hotel and water park project in the city’s Marina District.
