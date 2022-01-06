Atlantic County, AtlantiCare to launch COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus tests have been scarce in South Jersey since the advent of the omicron variant and a staggering spike in the spread of COVID-19. Testing opportunities for residents in Atlantic County, fortunately, will soon be expanding.

AtlantiCare and Atlantic County are collaborating to establish a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, according to a joint news release issued by AtlantiCare and the county. The site will be located at the county public works yard at Dolphin and Harvey avenues in Northfield and is scheduled to launch Monday.

It will offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people who come to the site. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCR tests are generally more sensitive than rapid antigen alternatives, meaning PCR tests are more likely to give a positive result if one does have COVID-19.

Appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the site’s first day of operation and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day thereafter, Mondays through Fridays. The site will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.