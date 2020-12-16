Atlantic County, AtlantiCare receive $1.6 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 testing

Atlantic County and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center are expanding COVID-19 testing in the county through a $1.6 million federal grant, officials announced Wednesday.

The grant, through the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity-Enhancing Detection fund, will help expand testing over the next six months, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

In addition to the county’s weekly drive-thru testing in Northfield, residents will have access to testing seven days a week at AtlantiCare facilities, County Executive Dennis Levinson said. The AtlantiCare testing facilities will include its five urgent care centers in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Somers Point, as well as its designated testing center in Egg Harbor Township.