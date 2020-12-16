Atlantic County, AtlantiCare receive $1.6 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 testing

Atlantic County and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center are expanding COVID-19 testing in the county through a $1.6 million federal grant, officials announced Wednesday.
The grant, through the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity-Enhancing Detection fund, will help expand testing over the next six months, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
In addition to the county’s weekly drive-thru testing in Northfield, residents will have access to testing seven days a week at AtlantiCare facilities, County Executive Dennis Levinson said. The AtlantiCare testing facilities will include its five urgent care centers in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Hammonton and Somers Point, as well as its designated testing center in Egg Harbor Township.
The program will target symptomatic individuals and contacts of positive individuals and those at highest risk, including frontline health care workers in hospitals, group homes, long-term care facilities and outpatient settings; first responders; social service workers in group homes, homeless shelters and congregate settings, and those living in group homes and congregate settings; transportation personnel; food service workers; childcare and summer camp workers; and staff of correctional facilities, Gilmore said. Additionally, some asymptomatic individuals may be recommended for testing by federal, state or local health officials or agencies.
“Anyone is susceptible to COVID-19, but members of these targeted populations face the greatest risk of exposure,” Levinson said. “With the resurgence of cases, our goal is to quickly identify COVID-19 cases, quarantine those exposed and mitigate community spread.”
Residents covered by insurance will need to present their information, with the provider charged for the visit and the test, according to the release. The patient will not be responsible for any out-of-pocket copays.
Those without insurance will be covered by the funding, Gilmore said.
County residents who are members of the above groups and are seeking testing for symptoms or exposure may call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 888-285-2684 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.