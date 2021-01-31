Atlantic County, Atlantic Cape Community College offer electric utility career training

Interested in a career in the electric utility field? Sign up for a virtual information session run by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board and Atlantic Cape Community College.

The two are offering the opportunity to participate in the Atlantic City Electric Quick Path to Energy Program, according to a news release. The program, last offered in 2018, offers career and technical education training to introduce students to careers in the utility industry.

The classes will include an introduction to jobs in the industry and a construction math class that prepares students for the Construction and Skills Trade exam and certification. Students who successfully pass the CAST test will qualify for the Line School that offers skill practice in preparation for the physical abilities test.

At the end of the program, successful participants may have the opportunity to complete the pre-employment process, including an interview with Atlantic City Electric or another company in the utility industry.

The information sessions will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and 1 p.m. Feb. 11.

For more information, contact Marian Woodson at 609-485-0153, ext. 4809, or marian.woodson@dol.nj.gov.

