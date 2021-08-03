Atlantic County applicants needed for $8.9M in rental assistance

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners accepted an $8.9 million grant for emergency rental assistance at its meeting Tuesday, bringing to $15 million the total the county has available to help prevent evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the county needs, however, is applicants, officials said.

“This is the second part of this funding,” said Bob McGuigan, director of the Community Development Block Grant program at the Atlantic County Improvement Authority. “We got $7 million previously and have … had the program open two months. We have spent almost $600,000 for 66 tenants to pay arrears up to 12-15 months.”

He said applicants must meet specific criteria. They must have had a COVID hardship defined as losing a job, being on unemployment, losing shifts, having increased expenses or being denied a job. They also must have an income no more than 80% of the median for the area, and show proof of financial instability such as owing back rent or having rent to pay that takes up more than half of their income.

“I love spending the money here, helping people in the county,” McGuigan said.

