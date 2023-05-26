The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for dogs and cats through Monday.
Adopted pets receive mandatory sterilization, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation, as well as free obedience classes. Normally, adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats.
The shelter is located at 240 Old Turnpike Road, Pleasantville. Those interested in the free adoption opportunity can call 609-485-2345 to make an appointment.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
