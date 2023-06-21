The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs Wednesdays through Sept. 6.
“The goal of our ‘Waive-Fee Wednesdays’ is to promote dog adoptions,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “We had great success with our Memorial Day weekend promotion finding homes for eight dogs and nine cats. We hope to build upon that success with these weekly canine promotions.”
Adopted dogs will receive mandatory sterilization, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation, in addition to two free obedience classes. Normally, adoption fees for a dog are $110.
The shelter is open by appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. daily and is located at 240 Old Turnpike Road, Pleasantville. Call 609-485-2345 to make an appointment or for more information.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
