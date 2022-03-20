Atlantic County activists march against school segregation outside Democratic Convention

SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.

Building One America, an advocacy group for integration, hosted its “March for Freedom, Justice and Opportunity” on Sunday — marking the 57th anniversary of the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.

Scores of marchers gathered at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville, before departing by car and driving to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, where the Atlantic County Democratic Convention was being held.

The group is demanding that Democrats and Gov. Phil Murphy take more assertive action to integrate New Jersey schools. A 2018 lawsuit that accuses the state of having segregated schools and disadvantaging Black and Hispanic students is currently being adjudicated in a Mercer County Superior Court.

Tensions at times ran high between Democrats attending the convention and demonstrators outside. At one point demonstrators marched into the theater, demanding that they be able to speak with Atlantic County Democratic Party Chair Michael Suleiman or that Suleiman ask Murphy to meet with Building One America. Beforehand, chanting could be heard from within the theater.

“We’re taking the people’s convention to the Atlantic County Democratic Convention,” Mount Zion Senior Pastor Willie Francois III said before the march began. “Most of us are Democrats, most of us vote Democratic, we will continue to vote Democratic, but it’s really time for the Democrats to be just as invested in Black lives as they are in Black votes.”

While a large majority of demonstrators remained peaceful, angry shoving broke out inside the theater, which was a ticketed event. A police presence gathered at the site before the demonstrators left to rally on the theater steps.

Suleiman said during an intermission at the convention that the Democratic Party was committed to diversity, as well as the right to peaceful protest. He pointed to the newly redesigned Board of Commissioners map, which separated Atlantic City and Pleasantville, thereby creating more districts that have a majority of people of color. Building One America’s efforts, he said, would be better expended protesting Republicans.

“I recognize that it’s a very emotional subject, and I understand their frustration. They feel like they’re not being heard,” Suleiman said. “We are the party of inclusivity and diversity.”

Paul Scully, an organizer with Building One America, said after the convention that the group had offered to buy tickets but were rejected.

Francois said the new commissioner’s map was not a substitute for school integration.

“If you really want to desegregate the vote, that also means desegregating our schools,” Francois said.

Building One America has been circulating petitions for months demanding that Murphy take more action to desegregate New Jersey schools. It mailed those petitions to 150 of the governor’s largest donors Sunday, including celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Jon Bon Jovi.

Among the group’s specific demands was that the state ban the termination of send-receive agreements, often between predominantly white school districts and districts of color. Building One America held a similar march last year, specifically protesting against the decision of the Absecon Public School District to end its send-receive agreement that sent its students to Pleasantville High School.

Absecon school officials have cited the cost and quality of education at Pleasantville High School for its reasons as wanting to leave the district.

Several members of the Pleasantville Board of Education were in attendance at the march, including Board President Jerome Page, Board Vice President Sharnell Morgan and Board Member Julio Sanchez.

Morgan said she was proud of participating in the march and her own efforts to oppose the departure of Absecon students.

“I put in a lot of work for it, for us to join the fight and stop the segregation,” Morgan said.

Olivia Caldwell, the president of the Mainland-Pleasantville branch of the NAACP, said integration efforts were necessary to ensure all New Jersey students were given fair opportunities to learn. An Atlantic City teacher, Caldwell added that diversity enhanced the quality of a student's education by exposing them to different cultures and breaking down stereotypes. She called on schools to diversify its student bodies as well as its faculty, staff and administration.

“Diversity is power, it’s strength, you need more diversity,” Caldwell said.

Latisha Harvey gathered at Mount Zion Baptist for the beginning of the march with her son, who is a student at Pleasantville Middle School. Harvey said she was in attendance to fight for her son to get the same quality of education as all other students in the state.

“He should have a chance to feel like he has equal opportunities and students shouldn’t be separated,” Harvey said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

