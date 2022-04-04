Atlantic Community Charter School teacher reunited with her students after medical emergency

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A handful of Sandra Witzak's students were the first to officially welcome her back to Atlantic Community Charter School around 8:30 a.m. Monday, quickly finding her arms for an impassioned group hug near the classroom door.

Some of her former students, such as third-grader Madison Alexander, embraced her outside the classroom as the kids made their way inside from their buses.

The fifth-grade teacher returned to her classroom after a cardiac emergency sidelined her in October. She says the medical emergency left her dead for six minutes, but she came back to life because her students needed her.

"I try to be as much of a motherly figure to these kids as I possibly can," Witzak said through tears while her students were seated at their desks shortly after finishing their breakfast.

Witzak came to the school after teaching at Pineland Learning Center, in Vineland. She earned her bachelor's degree from Kean University and is working toward a master's in special education at William Paterson University, School Administrator Shelly Ward Richards said.

Monday was the first time since October that Witzak was in class with her students, some of whom helped save her life.

The teacher began to feel unwell in class around the time of the 3 p.m. dismissal Oct. 27, explaining that she began having pain in her knees, which she said is normal.

"Her eyes were closed," said student Jeremiah Younger.

The situation grew worse, Witzak said, and some of her students frantically left the classroom for the administration office when she became unconscious.

CPR was quickly rendered by the school nurse and some other staff members before she was taken to AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway.

"All I remember is that she fell over," Younger's classmate, Jameer Robinson, said remembering the emergency. "We had to call the ambulance while one of the teachers waited for the ambulance."

Witzak doesn't remember much of anything about that day, except feeling unwell. She learned about it and how her students saved her life only by being told so after waking up on a hospital catheterization table.

"They were like, 'Welcome back,'" Witzak said. "I'm like, 'Welcome back from where?' Then they said, 'Welcome back from the dead; you died for six minutes.'"

"It was a traumatic experience for our school," Richards said.

Witzak said doctors are still unsure why she entered cardiac arrest that day.

What's even more astounding is the out-of-body experience Wizak said she had.

"I had seen my parents when I was technically deceased," Witzak said. "They kept telling me to go back. That was a little nerving, but they sent me back for a reason, to be with my students."

Since the incident, Witzak said she's had to change her lifestyle to recover. She can't consume any caffeine, and she's also had to make more careful choices in diet, specifically picking foods filled with less sodium.

But since her recovery, she's been most worried about her students left at the school on Route 9 without her.

"I wasn't sure there for a period of time that I was going to come back," Witzak said, who has taught at the school for two years. "I was nervous. I was really scared."

But not savoring each day with her students wasn't worth staying at home, she explained.

"Coming back to this, you can't beat it for anything in the world," Witzak said.

Her students knew she was coming back Monday. Some of them saw her Thursday when she stopped by to prepare, Witzak said.

But seeing her Monday morning for the flag salute and morning stretches was surreal for Witzak's students, some of whom are the reason she returned to teaching.

"It has been different," student Hasim Jones said, recalling that he was near his teacher's desk when she entered cardiac arrest, as well as the months without being her student.

