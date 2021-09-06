Atlantic commissioners to vote on more staff, storage for election superintendent

NORTHFIELD — Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon may soon get some help in dealing with the demands of early voting and other changes in how elections are conducted.
The county Board of Commissioners will introduce an ordinance Tuesday to establish a Deputy Superintendent of Elections, who under state law must be of the opposite political party from the superintendent.
Bugdon is a Republican.
The Superintendent's office handles voter registration, voter roll accuracy, voting machine purchasing and security, provisional paper ballots cast the day of the election, and more.
According to the county ordinance, changes in state law earlier this year allowed a county the size of Atlantic to employ a deputy superintendent, largely because early voting and other changes in how elections are run have increased the workload on the office.
The new position will also create a more equitable balance in the superintendent's office, the ordinance says, by having someone from the opposite party than the superintendent also run the office.
Under state law, the governor nominates superintendents and deputy superintendents, with the advice and consent of the State Senate. Superintendents and deputies must be of different political parties, according to state law.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners will consider a resolution to spend $34,200 a year to rent warehouse space in Egg Harbor City for storing new equipment related to early voting.
The county recently purchased 74 voting machines and 400 electronic poll books, which cannot fit in the warehouse space currently used for other voting machines in Northfield, according to the resolution.
The lease is with S&T Realty, LLC: 801 Atlantic Ave., Unit 3, Egg Harbor City, for August 15, 2021 through July 15,2022.
Commissioner meetings are now held both in person and online. The Sept. 7 meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Stillwater Building on Shore Road in Northfield. To participate online, visit atlantic-county.org/commissioners/ and click on "join the meeting" starting 15 minutes ahead of time.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
