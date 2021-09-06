Atlantic commissioners to vote on more staff, storage for election superintendent

NORTHFIELD — Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon may soon get some help in dealing with the demands of early voting and other changes in how elections are conducted.

The county Board of Commissioners will introduce an ordinance Tuesday to establish a Deputy Superintendent of Elections, who under state law must be of the opposite political party from the superintendent.

Bugdon is a Republican.

The Superintendent's office handles voter registration, voter roll accuracy, voting machine purchasing and security, provisional paper ballots cast the day of the election, and more.

According to the county ordinance, changes in state law earlier this year allowed a county the size of Atlantic to employ a deputy superintendent, largely because early voting and other changes in how elections are run have increased the workload on the office.

The new position will also create a more equitable balance in the superintendent's office, the ordinance says, by having someone from the opposite party than the superintendent also run the office.