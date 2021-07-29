Atlantic commissioner recount tackles about 19,000 of 142,000 ballots in first day

MAYS LANDING — After recounting almost 19,000 of about 142,000 paper ballots cast in the 2020 general election in the county, the Atlantic County Board of Elections on Thursday separated those containing undervotes and overvotes in the at-large commissioner race.
It's a court-ordered attempt to prove who won the second of two at-large seats last November. Was it incumbent Republican John Risley or Democratic challenger Celeste Fernandez, both of Egg Harbor Township?
The two were separated by just 0.03% of the vote.
The board has not yet counted the under- and overvotes, but Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said she looked at every one of them and saw a pattern.
"The main problem I saw with these ballots ... was the voter using a check mark rather than filling in the bubble," Caterson said. "An amazing number of voters did not read/follow the instructions on the ballot about filing in the bubble."
Check marks would not be recognized by the scanning machine as votes and would be considered undervotes.
The first day of the court-ordered recount started at 9 a.m. and concluded at 4:50 p.m. Counting will resume 9 a.m. Friday, Caterson said.
Risley was certified the winner of the November 2020 general election. Fernandez contested the results and asked for a recount because of the slim margin of victory.
Fernandez lost by just 381 votes.
An appellate panel agreed Fernandez should get a full recount.
"We were able to recount just under 19,000 ballots today," Caterson said in a recap at the end of the day for those watching on Zoom.
"I'm very pleased with that number. ... We had a little bit of machinery problem in the beginning," she said.
The board is getting a third scanning machine Friday, according to Caterson.
The ballots are run through the scanners, and any ballot identified as containing an undervote in the at-large race — meaning no vote was cast — is put aside. The same is done for overvotes, which are identified when someone votes for too many people in a race.
There were four candidates running for two at-large seats, so if someone didn't vote for anyone in the at-large race, it counted as two undervotes.
Incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick was the highest vote-getter in the race, with 66,670, and Risley the second highest with 66,427.
Fernandez was third with 66,046 and Somers Point's James Toto fourth with 64,566 votes.
Both undervotes and overvotes will be looked at by the board, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.
If a majority of the board cannot agree on whether a vote should count, a judge will make the decision.
Caterson said the recounting system put together by Republican Clerk Brenda Taube and Democratic Clerk Bill Sacchinelli, which included the format and forms to fill out, "worked perfectly."
"We have separated batches for those that are going to need board review, and we will set a board meeting once we determine how many there will be and how long it will take," Caterson said. "We can't project how long it's going to take. However long it takes, we will be there."
Fernandez has argued that some of the 21,500 undervotes and 750 overvotes estimated from the first count may be incorrect and if properly counted could change the outcome in her favor.
To watch the proceedings, find Zoom instructions at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections.
