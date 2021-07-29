Atlantic commissioner recount tackles about 19,000 of 142,000 ballots in first day

MAYS LANDING — After recounting almost 19,000 of about 142,000 paper ballots cast in the 2020 general election in the county, the Atlantic County Board of Elections on Thursday separated those containing undervotes and overvotes in the at-large commissioner race.

It's a court-ordered attempt to prove who won the second of two at-large seats last November. Was it incumbent Republican John Risley or Democratic challenger Celeste Fernandez, both of Egg Harbor Township?

The two were separated by just 0.03% of the vote.

The board has not yet counted the under- and overvotes, but Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said she looked at every one of them and saw a pattern.

"The main problem I saw with these ballots ... was the voter using a check mark rather than filling in the bubble," Caterson said. "An amazing number of voters did not read/follow the instructions on the ballot about filing in the bubble."

Check marks would not be recognized by the scanning machine as votes and would be considered undervotes.

The first day of the court-ordered recount started at 9 a.m. and concluded at 4:50 p.m. Counting will resume 9 a.m. Friday, Caterson said.