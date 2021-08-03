Atlantic commissioner race recount scanned 79,000 ballots by Tuesday morning

MAYS LANDING — About 79,000 paper ballots from the November 2020 general election were scanned by a counting machine as of Tuesday morning, in the court-ordered recount of the at-large Atlantic County commissioner race, according to elections board Chair Lynn Caterson.
That leaves about 55,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots yet to be handled. The recount continues Wednesday. It started last Thursday.
Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ordered the elections board to recount all ballots not already recounted in a previous audit and partial recount. That is about 135,000 of the 143,000 ballots cast in the election in Atlantic County, Caterson estimated.
He also ordered all ballots with under votes or over votes be held aside to be looked at carefully by members of the board from both parties to determine the voters intent.
"It's possible we could be done sometime on Thursday — maybe even Wednesday," Caterson said. Then the board will look at the under and over votes to see if the voters intent can be determined.
"Some people used the wrong color pen," Caterson said, such as purple, pink, metallic blue and red. Instructions told voters to use only a blue or black ink pen.
"None counted as votes," Caterson said, because the scanner did not pick up other ink colors. They would be considered under votes. Now, when the board goes through them visually, the voters' intent can be determined by human eyes.
"Two voters carefully took a black pen and made a circle around the bullet," Caterson said. Again, the scanning machine can only pick up the filled-in inside of the bullet, so called those undervotes as well. "And another person created their own bubbles to the left."
The bottom line is, Caterson said, if you want your vote to count you have to follow the instructions on the ballot.
Caterson said machine problems on Thursday and Friday slowed down the process, but Monday the board got the use of a larger, faster scanning machine from the contractor ES&S and the pace quickened.
Risley was certified one of two winners in the four candidate field, with the second-highest vote count. Fernandez, behind Risley by just 381 votes, contested the results and asked for a recount because of the slim margin of victory.
An appellate panel agreed Fernandez should get a full recount, and sent it back to Mendez to finalize orders.
The ballots are run through the scanners, and any ballot identified as containing an undervote in the at-large race — meaning no vote was cast or just one was cast — is put aside. The same is done for overvotes, which are identified when someone votes for too many people in a race.
Incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick was the highest vote-getter in the race, with 67,600 and Risley the second highest with 66,427.
Fernandez was third with 66,046 and Somers Point’s James Toto fourth with 64,566 votes.
Both undervotes and overvotes will be looked at by the board, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.
If a majority of the board cannot agree on whether a vote should count, a judge will make the decision.
Fernandez has argued that some of the 21,500 undervotes and 750 overvotes estimated from the first count may be incorrect and if properly counted could change the outcome in her favor.
To watch the proceedings, find Zoom instructions at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
