Atlantic commissioner race recount scanned 79,000 ballots by Tuesday morning

"Two voters carefully took a black pen and made a circle around the bullet," Caterson said. Again, the scanning machine can only pick up the filled-in inside of the bullet, so called those undervotes as well. "And another person created their own bubbles to the left."

The bottom line is, Caterson said, if you want your vote to count you have to follow the instructions on the ballot.

Caterson said machine problems on Thursday and Friday slowed down the process, but Monday the board got the use of a larger, faster scanning machine from the contractor ES&S and the pace quickened.

Risley was certified one of two winners in the four candidate field, with the second-highest vote count. Fernandez, behind Risley by just 381 votes, contested the results and asked for a recount because of the slim margin of victory.

An appellate panel agreed Fernandez should get a full recount, and sent it back to Mendez to finalize orders.

The ballots are run through the scanners, and any ballot identified as containing an undervote in the at-large race — meaning no vote was cast or just one was cast — is put aside. The same is done for overvotes, which are identified when someone votes for too many people in a race.