Atlantic commissioner race recount scanned 108,000 ballots by Tuesday evening

"It's possible we could be done sometime on Thursday — maybe even Wednesday," Caterson said of the scanning portion of the recount.

Caterson is seeing a lot of voter mistakes on ballots the machine called under votes.

"Some people used the wrong color pen," Caterson said, such as purple, pink, metallic blue and red. Instructions told voters to use only a blue or black ink pen.

"None counted as votes," Caterson said, because the scanner did not pick up other ink colors.

When the board goes through them visually, the voter's intent can be determined by human eyes.

"Two voters carefully took a black pen and made a circle around the bullet," Caterson said. Again, the scanning machine can only pick up the filled-in inside of the bullet, so called those undervotes as well. "And another person created their own bubbles to the left."

The bottom line is, Caterson said, if you want your vote to count, you have to follow the instructions on the ballot.

Caterson said machine problems on Thursday and Friday slowed the process, but Monday, the board got the use of a larger, faster scanner from the contractor ES&S and the pace quickened.