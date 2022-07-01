Atlantic Club pays $3.2 million to catch up with property taxes

ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel has paid $3.2 million to become current with property taxes on the long shuttered property, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Alexxus Young said Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the New York investment and construction firm that owns the property, has made the payment.

The city tax collector's office had said last month that Colosseo owed about $2.7 million in back taxes and would face a tax sale in December if the balance wasn’t paid by then.

“We had escrowed the tax money,” Rocco Sebastiani said Friday. He is the principal in Colosseo.

He said he has filed tax appeals for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, and was hoping to have those decided sooner, but paid the tax bill and will count on getting refunds if successful with the appeals.

The former Atlantic Club is on Boston Avenue and the Boardwalk near Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.

Sebastiani plans to redevelop the south tower as 2,500-square-foot-and-up luxury condominiums and the north tower as a hotel, he said.

A deed restriction prevents the property from operating as a casino.

Taxes are due four times a year: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1, a city spokesperson has said, and tax sales are held each December.

The former Atlantic Club over the years was operated as the Golden Nugget, Bally’s Grand, The Grand, Atlantic City Hilton and ACH.

In October 2019, TJM Properties of Florida sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., saying it had tried to find a buyer who could “realize the potential of the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.”

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased four months later by TJM for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp. TJM came close to selling the property several times before selling to Colosseo.

In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the casino and turn it into a water park, but the plan died.

Another deal collapsed a year earlier when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property Group could not secure funding to buy the property.

In March 2019, TJM canceled a notice to sell the shuttered property to Philadelphia-based Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, Atlantic County real estate records show.

At one point Stockton was in talks to purchase the Atlantic Club as well. The school was interested in the nine-level parking garage but wanted the casino and hotel property demolished. That deal fell through in September 2018.

