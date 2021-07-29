Atlantic City's Venice Park bridge 'falling apart,' weight limit instituted

ATLANTIC CITY — Officials added a weight limit Thursday to one of the city's Venice Park bridges, saying its poor condition is a public safety risk.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the new weight restriction during a news conference Thursday. Small also outlined the city's plans to repair the existing bridges and eventually replace them with new versions over the next two years.
The decision came after an inspection found the substructure of the bridge, which was built in 1969, is in need of repair.
"It's an old bridge," said Uzoma Ahiarakwe, director of the city's Department of Engineering. "It's falling apart little by little."
Now, any vehicle over 3 tons, or 6,000 pounds, will be prohibited from crossing the bridge over the Venice lagoon at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.
Ahiarakwe outlined the process during the news conference:
"We're going to start making immediate repairs to bridge number 2, but also bear in mind that the bridge is under design, we will be done with design by sometime in February or March of next year. Once we're done with the design, it's likely we'll be done with construction sometime in mid-2023."
The 3-ton limit will prevent the buses from going across the bridge, Ahiarakwe said.
Ahiarakwe said once the repairs are completed he expected the limit to be raised so buses could resume their routes.
"It will (be inconvenient), but we're trying to make it a very soft landing. We're going into the neighborhoods to talk to them (residents)," he said.
Reached after the meeting, Sylvester Showell, president of the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association, said he was concerned about how the detours will work while both bridges — the Venice Lagoon bridge and the nearby Penrose Canal bridge — are under construction.
"The school kids would have to walk along Route 30. It was a hassle last time they had a detour," Showell said. "So that's my main concern, how the kids are going to get to and from school."
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a 3-ton weight limit on a bridge prohibits five common agricultural vehicles from crossing, anything from a small tractor to a tractor trailer.
Ahiarakwe said making immediate repairs to the bridge will save money in the long run because when the bridge goes under reconstruction, it can be done in stages.
"We felt that it was prudent instead of putting a temporary bridge somewhere, to see if we can start repairing it,"Ahiarakwe said. "If we repair the bridge, during the construction of that same bridge we can stage it. It saves money if we do that."
Small said putting in a temporary bridge would cost the city $350,000 initially and $20,000 per day.
The city’s engineering office had scheduled a meeting Thursday evening to update residents on the replacement of the bridge over the Penrose Canal, but due to inclement weather, the meeting was postponed to Aug. 5.
City Council last week awarded a $2.5 million contract to South State Inc., of Bridgeton, for the bridge replacement.
Ahiarakwe said Thursday that construction for the Penrose Canal bridge will likely begin at the end of August.
"We'll probably be done (reconstruction) in six, seven months," Ahiarakwe said.
Both bridges on Ohio Avenue were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory in 2013.
In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.
According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.
"It's long overdue, but we're proud to accomplish this for the people in Venice Park and the residents of Atlantic City," Small said.
