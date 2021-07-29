Atlantic City's Venice Park bridge 'falling apart,' weight limit instituted

Ahiarakwe said once the repairs are completed he expected the limit to be raised so buses could resume their routes.

"It will (be inconvenient), but we're trying to make it a very soft landing. We're going into the neighborhoods to talk to them (residents)," he said.

Reached after the meeting, Sylvester Showell, president of the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association, said he was concerned about how the detours will work while both bridges — the Venice Lagoon bridge and the nearby Penrose Canal bridge — are under construction.

"The school kids would have to walk along Route 30. It was a hassle last time they had a detour," Showell said. "So that's my main concern, how the kids are going to get to and from school."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a 3-ton weight limit on a bridge prohibits five common agricultural vehicles from crossing, anything from a small tractor to a tractor trailer.

Ahiarakwe said making immediate repairs to the bridge will save money in the long run because when the bridge goes under reconstruction, it can be done in stages.