Atlantic City's Venice Park bridge 'falling apart,' official says

ATLANTIC CITY — An emergency weight limit has been implemented to one of the Venice Park bridges due to an imminent threat to public safety, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced during a press conference Thursday.

The decision came after results from an inspection found that the substructure of the bridge, which was built in 1969, is in need of repair.

"It's an old bridge," said Uzoma Ahiarakwe, director of the city's Department of Engineering. "It's falling apart little by little."

Now, any vehicle over three tons, or 6,000 pounds, will now be prohibited from crossing the bridge over the Venice lagoon located at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.

"We're going to start making immediate repairs to bridge number 2, but also bear in mind that the bridge is under design, we will be done with design by sometime in February or March of next year," Ahiarakwe said. "Once we're done with the design, it's likely we'll be done with construction sometime in mid 2023."

The three ton limit will prevent the buses from going across the bridge, Ahiarakwe said.

Ahiarekwe said once the repairs are completed he expected the limit to be raised so buses could use the bridge.