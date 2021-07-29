Atlantic City's Venice Park bridge 'falling apart,' official says

ATLANTIC CITY — An emergency weight limit has been implemented to one of the Venice Park bridges due to an imminent threat to public safety, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced during a press conference Thursday.
The decision came after results from an inspection found that the substructure of the bridge, which was built in 1969, is in need of repair.
"It's an old bridge," said Uzoma Ahiarakwe, director of the city's Department of Engineering. "It's falling apart little by little."
Now, any vehicle over three tons, or 6,000 pounds, will now be prohibited from crossing the bridge over the Venice lagoon located at North Ohio and Kuehnle avenues.
"We're going to start making immediate repairs to bridge number 2, but also bear in mind that the bridge is under design, we will be done with design by sometime in February or March of next year," Ahiarakwe said. "Once we're done with the design, it's likely we'll be done with construction sometime in mid 2023."
The three ton limit will prevent the buses from going across the bridge, Ahiarakwe said.
Ahiarekwe said once the repairs are completed he expected the limit to be raised so buses could use the bridge.
"It will (be inconvenient) but we're trying to make it a very soft landing. We're going into the neighborhoods to talk to them (residents.)"
Ahiarakwe said making immediate repairs to the bridge will save money in the long run because when the bridge goes under reconstruction, it can be done in stages.
"We felt that it was prudent instead of putting a temporary bridge somewhere, to see if we can start repairing it,"Ahiarakwe said. "If we repair the bridge, during the construction of that same bridge we can stage it. It saves money if we do that
Small said that putting in a temporary bridge would cost the city $350,000 initially and $20,000 per day.
Later in the day, the city’s engineering office will also hold a meeting to update residents on the bridge replacement for the bridge over the Penrose Canal.
During a City Council meeting last week, council approved a resolution that awarded a $2.5 million contract to South State Inc., of Bridgeton, for the bridge replacement.
Ahiarakwe said Thursday that construction for the Penrose Canal bridge will likely begin at the end of August.
"We'll probably be done (reconstruction) in six, seven months," Ahiarakwe said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Shellem Royal Field at Ohio and Kuehnle avenues. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to Aug. 5.
Both bridges on Ohio Avenue were identified as being in need of replacement by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory in 2013.
In 2016, city officials considered the bridges “critical needs” in a list submitted to the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization.
Two years later, the city was awarded a $2 million grant from the state Department of Transportation to cover part of the cost to replace the bridges. An additional $400,000 was provided by the South Jersey Transportation Authority for work on the bridges over the canal.
A winning bid for the design of the new bridges was awarded to Pleasantville-based Remington & Vernick Engineers in 2019.
According to the SJTPO, construction costs to rehabilitate the bridges were estimated at $6.5 million.
"It's long overdue, but we're proud to accomplish this for the people in Venice Park and the residents of Atlantic City," Small said.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
