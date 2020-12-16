Atlantic City's Stanley Holmes Village to receive $450,000 for planning

ATLANTIC CITY — Stanley S. Holmes Village and the Westside neighborhood will receive a $450,000 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant to create an improvement plan for that section of the city, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday.

The village is one of 11 communities that will receive a total of nearly $5 million to help create plans to redevelop severely distressed HUD assisted housing and revitalize neighborhoods, HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

“Today’s grants will help to jump start the plans for immense positive change in 11 of our nation’s often-neglected neighborhoods,” Carson said. “I look forward to seeing their plans come to fruition as we help to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and set our neighbors back onto a path of self-sufficiency.”

The Atlantic City Housing Authority, The Michaels Organization and HUD have worked together in the past and promise to advance the entire Westside neighborhood, said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Coupled with HUD’s new initiative in Atlantic City, the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center, this Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant will undoubtedly reenergize the Monopoly City and bring an improved vision to this oceanside community and its residents," Patton said.

+4 Atlantic City Housing Authority picks Stanley Holmes redeveloper ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has chosen the Michaels Organization, of…