Atlantic Citys Stanley Holmes Village to receive $450,000 for a planning grant

Atlantic City's Stanley S. Holmes Village and its Westside neighborhood will receive a $450,000 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant to create a improvement plan for that section of the city, according to news released by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development Wednesday.
Stanley S. Holmes Village is one 11 communities that will receive a total of nearly $5 million to help create plans to redevelop severely distressed HUD assisted housing and revitalize neighborhoods, said Secretary Ben Carson in a written statement.
Funded through HUD's Choice Neighborhoods program, these grants will help local leaders craft comprehensive, homegrown plans to revitalize and transform these neighborhoods, Carson said.
Carson announced the Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants in Atlanta.
“Today’s grants will help to jump start the plans for immense positive change in eleven of our Nation’s often-neglected neighborhoods,” said Carson in a statement. “I look forward to seeing their plans come to fruition as we help to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and set our neighbors back onto a path of self-sufficiency.”
Assistant HUD Secretary Hunter Kurtz said the Choice Neighborhoods Program goes far beyond providing new housing, it improves opportunities for residents and creates real and lasting change at the community level.
The Atlantic City Housing Authority, The Michaels Organization and HUD have worked successfully in the past and promise to be a winning combination that will advance the entire Westside Neighborhood, said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey.
“Coupled with HUD’s new initiative in Atlantic City, the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center, this Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant, will undoubtedly reenergize the Monopoly City and bring an improved vision to this oceanside community and its residents," Patton said in a written statement.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Housing Authority has chosen the Michaels Organization, of…
Key Partners include Atlantic Cape Community College, the police department, the Casino Reinvestment Development Agency, Center for Family Services, N.J Community Capital, the Stanley Holmes Resident Council and the Stockton Center for Community Engagement, HUD said.
The Westside of Atlantic City is primed for opportunity, HUD said.
Some of city’s major destinations and employment centers are just minutes away, including the Atlantic City Convention Center, a popular outlet mall, city offices, and, of course, the many casinos lined up on the city’s waterfront, HUD said.
The Westside is also within less than a quarter mile from the Atlantic City train station and other regional and local transit, HUD said.
With a mix of housing options ranging from multi-family apartments to single-family cottages and proximity to schools and services, the neighborhood has the bones of an attractive community of choice, HUD said.
Recently, a combination of newer public and private investments has helped shine a new light on the Westside, reinforcing its potential as a mixed-use and mixed-income community, HUD said.
The newly restored Brown’s Park has established a new connection between the neighborhood and the rest of the city, replacing what was known as an unsafe space with a new place for community life, HUD said.
Meanwhile, the new campus for Atlantic Cape Community College adds an asset to the neighborhood, generating opportunities for economic activity while providing residents with a convenient option for education and professional training, HUD said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.