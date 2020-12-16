Atlantic Citys Stanley Holmes Village to receive $450,000 for a planning grant

The Atlantic City Housing Authority, The Michaels Organization and HUD have worked successfully in the past and promise to be a winning combination that will advance the entire Westside Neighborhood, said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey.

“Coupled with HUD’s new initiative in Atlantic City, the RX5 Cyber EnVision Center, this Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant, will undoubtedly reenergize the Monopoly City and bring an improved vision to this oceanside community and its residents," Patton said in a written statement.

Key Partners include Atlantic Cape Community College, the police department, the Casino Reinvestment Development Agency, Center for Family Services, N.J Community Capital, the Stanley Holmes Resident Council and the Stockton Center for Community Engagement, HUD said.

The Westside of Atlantic City is primed for opportunity, HUD said.

Some of city’s major destinations and employment centers are just minutes away, including the Atlantic City Convention Center, a popular outlet mall, city offices, and, of course, the many casinos lined up on the city’s waterfront, HUD said.

The Westside is also within less than a quarter mile from the Atlantic City train station and other regional and local transit, HUD said.