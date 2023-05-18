ATLANTIC CITY – Reflecting on her experiences as a parent and educator, at the Richmond Avenue School is looking to increase parent and student engagement in school.

The Board of Education voted to promote Shontai Nicholson to principal of the school on Tuesday. Nicholson had been serving as assistant principal at the school for about 10 years and is replacing Shelley Williams who the board agenda indicated is being promoted to a director position.

Friends, family and colleagues of Nicholson filled the small school board chambers to near capacity during the vote to celebrate the occasion, as did various school and city leaders.

Nicholson said she was proud of her local ties and said she valued the strong show of support.

“I’m from the community” Nicholson said. “I’m local, I’m vested in the community as such.”

Nicholson, 53, was born and raised in Philadelphia. She said she was remembers growing up in what she described an underfunded school system and was among the last wave of students that were bussed to different catchments in order to integrate schools.

In Atlantic City, Nicholson said she worked at Resorts Casino Hotel for about 10 years. Having decided to enter education, Nicholson said she is now in her 24th year of working in schools. She began her career teaching first grade at Chelsea Heights School before assuming the role there of technology coordinator and later rising to Richmond Avenue assistant principal.

Reflecting on her long career in education, Nicholson said she was excited to continue it as principal.

“It was 24 years, it went by very fast, but here I am,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson spoke about the progress the Atlantic City School District made in finding new resources for students when she was Chelsea Heights technology coordinator. She said she remembers the wave of new computers and other devices introduced for students in recent years and how it generate new enthusiasm for learning. Thanking the district for its support, she said she wanted to focus on continuing to find new ways to capitalize on new technology during her tenure at Richmond Avenue.

“That was exciting, the kids loved coming in,” Nicholson said of her time as technology coordinator. “In fact, the district gave us and still continues to support and push technology. I mean, I think we’re at the forefront.”

Nicholson laid out a set of priorities for her tenure as principal, with focuses on promoting literacy and promoting community engagement in schools.

She said that the presence of parents and guardians in schools has decreased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with schools having shut their doors and turning to virtual learning. Nicholson said she wanted to explore ways to have parents return to the building and increase attendance at the school’s regular Parent Advisory Committee meetings.

“We definitely want that to come back, where parents feel they can come back into the school,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson acknowledged that some parents had work obligations that left them busy both during the day and late into the night, keeping them from school functions. She likened their experience to her own working the casino grave shift, saying she sympathized with how difficult it was for some families to be able to make time in their schedules to accommodate extra school activities on top of other professional obligations. She said she still understands the difficulty of attending regular parent meetings with students in her administrative role.

“Because of our parents’ working schedules, it’s really difficult for them to get in,” Nicholson said. “It’s not that our parents don’t want to participate, they do. I have a son that’s at the high school, for instance, and I couldn’t attend his PAC meetings, because I was at work. So, I’m a working parent as well, so anything that I can do to support.”

Another priority was addressing what chronic absenteeism among what she said was a small number of students in the school. She said she was interested in organizing monthly multi-disciplinary meetings where a group, possibly including the nurse and guidance counselor, administrators and herself, meet with parents to discuss the absences and identify any underlying problems that may be causing the absences. Rather than trying to reduce absenteeism through punitive measures, Nicholson stressed that she wanted the process to be a collaborative one that addressed student needs. She listed problems such as damaged uniforms, illness or a lack of resources that the school can help address.

“It’s not that they’re in trouble, but we’ve identified that your child missed a lot of school,” Nicholson said. “Is there a problem, is there anything that we can do to support you? Because, we need our children to be in school.”

Nicholson, demonstrating the mindset of progress she honed as technology coordinator, said there was interested in exploring modern approaches to increase engagement. She cited the tools and strategies developed over the course of the pandemic for virtual learning and the possibility of using them during Parent Advisory Committee meetings, and meetings between parents, teachers and school officials. She said she was also interested in circulating surveys to learn what school matters that families are interested in discussing during PAC meetings.

“With the times and technology, just thinking of other ways that we can reach out, where parents can feel a part of the school without having actually having to physically come into the school,” Nicholson said. “I’m curious to test it out and see if our engagement numbers rise. It’s worth a shot.”