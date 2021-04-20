Atlantic City's proposed 2021 budget would decrease tax rate

ATLANTIC CITY — The tax rate in the resort will decrease by more than 5 cents under the proposed $199 million 2021 municipal budget, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Tuesday.
“This represents a lot of hard work and dedication to show that this administration means business for taxpayers,” Small said. “We are taking care of the people and will continue to take care of the people.”
Under the proposed budget, the tax rate will drop from $1.702 per $100,000 of assessed property value to $1.648. The budget is $10.9 million less than last year's and has been approved by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who as head of the state Department of Community Affairs has oversight of city finances and operations.
The budget will be introduced to City Council at a meeting Wednesday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort will receive $33 million from the most recent round of federal co…
If passed, it would result in the city's third tax decrease in five years. Small said six years ago, the city had a budget of $262.5 million.
The municipal tax rate does not include taxes to the local school district, Atlantic County or other taxing entities.
Atlantic City remains under state fiscal oversight following the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act of 2016, and the budget must be approved by the DCA.
Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access the meeting, go to zoom.us, click "join a meeting" and enter Webinar ID 837 7194 3665. The passcode is 386519.
