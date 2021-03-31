 Skip to main content
Atlantic City's Noyes Arts Garage now offers arts walking tour
ATLANTIC CITY — The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University will offer a Cruise Thru walking tour Friday.

The Cruise Thru event, normally a drive-thru experience, has been ongoing since March 19 and runs through Monday. Due to a shift in outdoor entertainment, the garage will offer a walking tour of the experience from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Those attending are encouraged to bring headphones to the rooftop to enjoy the sunset and a laser light show. The event also includes a floor full of bubbles, work from local artists and karaoke.

Spring break nighttime tickets are available for $32.50 per car. Walking tickets are $15.99 for adults and $8.99 for children under 15.

