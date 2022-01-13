Atlantic City's new wards much like the old ones

The vote was 3-2 in favor of the winning option, with Geletei supporting it along with Democrats Mooney and Audrey Miles.

Voting against, and in favor of a citizen's proposal, were Republicans Lynn Caterson and Mary Jo Couts.

Couts and Caterson said they supported the citizen's map because it was the one most supported by residents who gave input during the public meetings.

Several residents, including Cortez Martin, called in to ask the commission to postpone its vote another 30 days, to give the public enough time to fully review all maps.

"You got started with the process late ... not till 30 days or so ago. What's the rush?" Martin said. "Give another 30 days or so so people of the city can re-evaluate what you are all talking about."

Martin said the maps being shown to the public were confusing.

"You are correct we were late getting this information (from the governor). The instant we got it we started working on it," Caterson said.

She said state law requires the commission to pick new wards by Jan. 14.