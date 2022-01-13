Atlantic City's new wards much like the old ones

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Ward Commission on Tuesday night chose one of the options developed by a consultant to equalize populations in the resort's six voting wards.
Two blocks of Trenton Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood will move from the 6th Ward to the 5th, taking 496 people with them. Then more moves would be made down the line from the 5th Ward to the 4th, 4th Ward to the 3rd, and 2nd Ward to the 1st. Only the 3rd would not give up any population. A total of about 1,400 people will be affected, according to consultant Kevin Zelinsky of Remington & Vernick Engineers.
Two proposals submitted by citizens groups would have made more drastic changes to how wards are organized, but they failed to get enough support.
The option chosen would affect the fewest people, said supporter John Mooney, a Democratic member of the commission.
The commission was charged with developing a new city ward map in response to population changes uncovered in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The new map is needed because the 6th Ward, made up of most of the Chelsea neighborhood, grew to be too large, so some of its population must move to other wards.
ATLANTIC CITY — The commission charged with developing a new city ward map in response to po…
The commission is made up of the four members of the Atlantic County Board of Elections and City Clerk Paula Geletei.
The vote was 3-2 in favor of the winning option, with Geletei supporting it along with Democrats Mooney and Audrey Miles.
Voting against, and in favor of a citizen's proposal, were Republicans Lynn Caterson and Mary Jo Couts.
Couts and Caterson said they supported the citizen's map because it was the one most supported by residents who gave input during the public meetings.
Several residents, including Cortez Martin, called in to ask the commission to postpone its vote another 30 days, to give the public enough time to fully review all maps.
"You got started with the process late ... not till 30 days or so ago. What's the rush?" Martin said. "Give another 30 days or so so people of the city can re-evaluate what you are all talking about."
Martin said the maps being shown to the public were confusing.
"You are correct we were late getting this information (from the governor). The instant we got it we started working on it," Caterson said.
She said state law requires the commission to pick new wards by Jan. 14.
Miles said it took the governor longer than expected to get the Census information to the commission because it had to be adjusted to place incarcerated people back in their hometowns for counting, rather than leaving them in the towns where the jails and prisons are located.
The new wards, like the old ones, split the city north to south, to give each ward a section of the Boardwalk, Zelinsky said.
“That was a concern last time,” Zelinsky said of 10 years ago, when the last map was created.
Carol Ruffu, who lives in Chelsea and is president of the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, argued in favor of making more widescale changes to better keep neighborhoods intact rather than force all wards to have a piece of the Boardwalk.
Zelinsky said each ward should have a population of 6,171 to 6,821 people, but the 6th has 6,988. All the other wards have populations within the acceptable range.
“That’s about 167 people over the maximum or ceiling,” Zelinsky said.
To “achieve balance,” it is necessary to change most of the wards, he said.
He said his main goal was to create compact and contiguous wards, and to not move the residence of a current member of council to a different ward. Ward boundaries must have natural or manmade features such as roads on their boundaries.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.