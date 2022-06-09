 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Atlantic City's Los Amigos closes amid troubled economy

050318_ats_losamigos

Los Amigos Mexican restaurant, shown in 2018, opened in 1979 on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Citing the effects of high inflation and a difficult labor market, Los Amigos, a renowned restaurant in the city, is closing "until further notice," the restaurant said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The restaurant, located on Atlantic Avenue and in walking distance of Tanger Outlets The Walk and Caesars Atlantic City, has been serving Mexican cuisine since 1979, according to its Facebook page.

The restaurant's owner said inflation's effects on food prices, rising oil costs tied to high demand and the war in Ukraine, and a lack of workers led to its owners making the decision. 

In announcing its closure, the restaurant thanked its loyal customers and others who have supported its owners since the doors first opened. Hundreds of comments were left on its Facebook page.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

