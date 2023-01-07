Atlantic City's Latino community celebrates Three Kings Day

ATLANTIC CITY — For many, the holiday season ends after Christmas or New Year's Day. But for some people in the Hispanic community, the last holiday of the season is El Dia de Los Tres Reyes, or Three Kings Day.

The Hispanic Association of Atlantic County hosted its 30th annual Dia de Los Reyes celebration Saturday at Our Lady Star of the Sea School on North California Avenue. It is one of the association's longest-standing annual events, and one of its most popular.

Three Kings Day, Jan. 6, is one of the oldest Christian holiday traditions celebrated throughout Latin America and Spain, said Jessica Grullon, vice president of the Hispanic Association. It celebrates the Epiphany, the day the Three Wise Men found baby Jesus Christ after following a star through the desert for 12 days after his birth.

"The three kings brought gifts to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Therefore, in Latin America, children leave their shoes by the door of their homes the night before Three Kings, so that the kings will come and leave them presents," Grullon said. "In our South Jersey community, many families are unable to provide gifts for their children due to economic hardship. HAAC strives on being able to provide children with gifts for families so that they can continue this cultural tradition."

In the past, the Hispanic Association has hosted as many as 800 families for Three Kings Day. The celebration also provides food donated by many nonprofits and organizations, including the city's Police Department.

This year, at least 500 families registered and celebrated Three Kings Day at Our Lady Star of the Sea.

Saturday marked Atlantic City resident Elizabeth Salvatierra's first time at the event. She brought her two sons, Gael, 6, and Liam, 4, after one of her son's teachers at the Sovereign Avenue School told his class about it.

"I didn't know about the event, but I'm happy I came," said Salvatierra, who grew up Catholic in Peru and was raised celebrating Three Kings Day.

Salvatierra said Peruvians celebrate Three Kings Day a little differently than Spanish-speakers in America. Traditions like cutting La Rosca de Reyes, or the King's Wreath — a sweet bread shaped into an oval wreath with brightly colored candied fruits on top, accompanied by little baby Jesuses scattered randomly throughout the bread — were new to her. Whoever gets a piece of bread with a baby figurine has to make tamales, or complete another task, in February on El Dia de la Candelaria, which is the day baby Jesus was presented to the temple.

But just like they do in Peru, parishioners and Hispanic Association volunteers put on a play retelling the biblical story of the kings' journey to find baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

Salvatierra said she enjoyed the nativity play because it made her feel nostalgic for the traditions she grew up with in Peru.

"Now that I'm here, my kids are getting a feel for the same traditions I grew up with and learning more about their culture," said Salvatierra, who looked forward to having her kids participate in next year's event.

She also appreciated the arrival of State Police, who surprised the crowd before the play by donating an additional 120 gifts for the event.

"I really enjoyed having my sons see the state troopers because they can see that one day they can be a state trooper just like the ones on the stage," said Salvatierra. "They get to interact with them in person, and if that's something they end up liking, they can do that, too."

After the play concluded, the families lined up with numbered tickets in hand to receive a gift for any child up to age 17. Volunteers from the Hispanic Association and State Police passed out toys.

While people got their gifts, others took pictures with the three kings after and were able to take donated coats or clothes, and explore additional information and resources aimed specifically at the Hispanic community.

"I like gathering information so my kids can have better opportunities," said Salvatierra while she and Liam read a book they were given by the Atlantic County Collaborative for Educational Equity. "I'm not really here for the toys. The toys the kids have at home. The information is more important."

