Atlantic City's jazz clubs of the 1940s and 1950s were an oasis from racism

For 34 years, Columbo played with his own band at Club Harlem. When he wasn’t there, he was drumming at Grace’s Little Belmont.

Morris’ daughter, Shirley Morris, who is also known as Yvette Mathison, 88, lives in Atlantic City. She said her father moved to Atlantic City in 1947. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1952.

“Everybody got along. They would stand in line all the way down to Atlantic Avenue,” said Morris about the line to attend the 6 a.m. Club Harlem breakfast show. “The breakfast show was the show to go to. It was a fun time. You were not afraid of shoot-outs and not afraid of racism.”

Paulajane D’Amato, daughter of the late Paul “Skinny” D’Amato, who’d owned the 500 Club since 1949, used to live above the club until age 11.

“There are photographs of me at 5 years old with celebrities at the club,” said D’Amato, who is 70 and still summers in Margate while spending the rest of the year in Florida. “I used to go to all the rehearsals.”

Atlantic City's Kentucky Avenue looks to return to prominence ATLANTIC CITY — For nearly three decades, the area around Kentucky Avenue was an entertainme…

The 500 Club, which was located at 6 S. Missouri Ave., was not a jazz club, said D’Amato, but a place that allowed entertainers such as singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, the late singer and actress Eartha Kitt and the Will Mastin Trio, which featured a young Davis, to perform.