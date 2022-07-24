Atlantic City's homeless seek more than advocates say they're providing

ATLANTIC CITY — Surviving day to day is tough for people like Richard Fertig.

Fertig, who lacks access to life’s basic essentials such as food, water and a roof over his head, is one of New Jersey’s estimated 9,662 people experiencing homelessness, according to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report.

Fertig, originally from Buena, got married in 2010 and started using drugs with his now ex-wife. His addiction to heroin led to his homelessness, as well as to his nine-year incarceration, starting in 2013, at the Atlantic County jail.

After his release in March, Fertig was back on the street a week later, the exact situation he didn’t want to be in after having nine years to think about his predicament and being ready to change his life.

“When people look at me, I feel disgusting,” Fertig said on a recent intensely hot afternoon as he tried to find relief under the shade of an abandoned building off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pacific Avenue. He said he feels less than human when the more fortunate see him at what he considers the lowest point of his life.

Fertig, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health issues, said he was a person just like everyone else before his homelessness. He held jobs as a computer programmer, HIV counselor, cook, waiter and even did manual labor before he fell into his current situation.

Jesse James, 30, said, “just existing is illegal,” referring to how he feels when people look at him now that he’s a part of the city’s homeless population. James came to Atlantic City with a friend who was using methamphetamines and heroin, slipped up and was kicked out of a sober living facility in Egg Harbor Township just a few weeks ago. “If you want to help, that’s great. But if you don’t like it, just look the other way,” he said.

Fertig and James are part of the 1,493 people who identify as chronically homeless, according to data from January 2020 collected by nj211.org, a website about homelessness in New Jersey pre-pandemic. Many officials and homeless advocates agree the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation.

Contributing factors

“There’s often not one cause of homelessness. It can be a combination of unemployment, addiction, mental health or medical concerns,” said Amanda Leese, senior vice president of re-entry and navigator of Volunteers of America Delaware Valley. “You have individuals that if they have a criminal background, it makes it a lot more difficult for them to get employment. You also have a significant portion of the population living at or below the poverty level in Atlantic City.”

The poverty rate in Atlantic City is 35.2%, more than triple the national poverty rate of 11.4%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey in 2020.

Another factor contributing to homelessness in the resort is the lack of affordable housing — and housing availability in general. Rental rates have increased since last year, as the median rent in Atlantic City is now $2,000 a month, with a more than $400 month-to-month increase from June to July, and an overall year-to-year increase of $760, according to rental data from Zillow.

“We really just need a place to stay. Just give us a roof over our head, and we’ll worry about the water and electric later,” Fertig said. He said having an address would help him receive mail — a must for job applications and something he said people may not realize when thinking about the challenges homeless people face.

James said an address would also help him recover his identification, birth certificate and other important documents he’s lost since being homeless, though he needs money to pay for those replacements. He also echoed Fertig’s sentiment that an address would help him get a job.

“Atlantic City’s homeless population is difficult to gauge, but homelessness is something the city is always looking to combat,” said Atlantic City public information officer Andrew Kramer, noting there are several resources for homeless in the area, including the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Volunteers of America, the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and NJ 211.

For Volunteers of America and their clients, the single biggest issue is the absence of services, transitional housing and affordable housing, said Leese.

“So the city’s not solely financially responsible for the homeless population in Atlantic City,” Leese said. “It’s the state, the county and municipal government. They need to be working as a collaborative and have a responsibility. It should be recognized that they have pumped some resources into the city to address homelessness.”

Volunteers of America has two programs that specifically serve at-risk and homeless people. The Safe Return program, funded by the state Department of Community Affairs, aims to help people incarcerated for more than three years return to society with a job, education and other assistance, and a re-entry navigator program, funded by the state Department of Human Services.

VOA also has an outreach program through which they have partnered with AtlantiCare to meet people with their needs wherever they are.

“They’re out on the street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days a week,” said Leese, who said meeting people where they are is important, but they can’t get to every location.

In 2018, Volunteers of America Atlantic City and Camden connected 2,466 people with services. Of those engagements, 457 resulted in transitional housing services being provided and 365 resulted in mental health or substance abuse treatment.

Dan Sperrazza, senior vice president of government relations for Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, said some homeless reject care, but continuing to “keep in their faces” about providing them help leads to engagement.

Fertig said he’s applied to several programs to help him with assistance, but “he always gets sent somewhere else.”

“It’s a never-ending cycle,” he said about the programs the area offers. “No one’s come to talk to us. We’re still here, and they’re still getting paid.”

James said he’s had better luck with the programs in the area. He was close to getting help from Jewish Family Service, but it rained the day of his 9 a.m. appointment. With no phone to call JFS or transportation to get to the facility, he had missed that chance to get out of homelessness.

Both men agreed that the lack of assistance, follow through with assistance and a proper system to help the homeless were barriers to helping them get back on their feet.

“There should be a place where I can get my ID or my birth certificate that actually follows through with what they say,” James said. “They need to fund more programs, access to those programs, housing options, increase Section 8 and welfare.”

Leese said the different barriers in the system, like needing six points of identification to get a state ID or waiting a month for an out-of-state birth certificate just to start that process, can be frustrating for those who need help now.

“It’s not that nobody’s helping,” said Leese, noting Volunteers of America does everything in its power behind the scenes to help the homeless. “The frustration just builds from waiting when you need help now. The frustration is with the system.”

What’s being done?

“There’s a huge effort in trying to combat the homelessness issue in our city, and the city is doing everything it can,” said Sgt. Paul Aristizabal, public information officer for the Atlantic City Police Department.

Aristizabal said the department has outreach officers collaborating with Jewish Family Service for a new Atlantic City Community Team. The initiative, funded by a three-year grant by the Department of Justice, links the at-risk and homeless population in the city with resources for rehabilitation facilities, outpatient programs and traveling assistance to help reunite some with friends or family who can help.

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission has also been helping the city’s homeless population for years by providing them with food, shelter and sometimes jobs, whether it be voluntary work to keep them off the streets or paid work.

Jewish Family Service has several options under its Atlantic Homeless Alliance program, including a coordinated assessment to identify needs, reunification with family, friends or a safe return to their out-of-state homes, as well as ID assistance. JFS also has several other programs, including two funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Covenant House in Atlantic City is a homeless and human trafficking sanctuary for adults ages 18 to 24.

Aristizabal said another new program, a joint effort between the ACPD and AtlantiCare, is in the works to assist people in mental health crisis. The program is expected to start “in the near future” and will connect people with a mental health screener from AtlantiCare, allowing them to privately speak to mental health experts, while also arranging for immediate services, follow-up service or transportation from ACPD to a hospital or AtlantiCare for additional assistance.

Jewish Family Service also has Justice Involved Services, working with the Atlantic County jail and the courts to set up inmates with resources they need upon their release.

“There needed to be more compassion and sincerity with providing assistance to homeless,” Fertig said.

“We’re just people stuck in a bad situation. Being mean to us doesn’t help,” James said. “You never know what someone’s going through, so just be kind.”