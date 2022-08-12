Atlantic City's first Lunar Faire fills Bader Field with witches, crystals and star charts

ATLANTIC CITY — On a quiet Thursday in the city, hundreds of vehicles clogged Albany Avenue in both directions as drivers waited patiently for their chance to turn into the entrance of Bader Field.

The cars crawled their way up the beaten, dirt path toward a distant lot, stopping to pay the city's $10 parking fee before piling in.

However, on the night of the August Full Sturgeon Moon, the nighttime event didn't bring the usual-for-A.C. crowd of beer drinkers, concertgoers or food lovers.

Instead, witches, warlocks, fairies and other fantastic beings converged on the first Lunar Faire in Atlantic City.

Billed as "a witch and weird shopping and social experience," the Lunar Faire is a night market that occurs on every full or new moon from 6 to 11 p.m. Technicolor lights, music, food, vendors, activities and experiences add up to an atypical shopping experience.

"We thought it would be cool to do a night market," said Tiffany Casey, 41, one of the three North Jersey women who created the Lunar Faire after seeing pictures on social media of a night market filled with lights and other attractions. "No one else wanted to do it, so we did."

Casey, her sister Kryssy Hines, 32, both of Boonton, Morris County, and their best friend for more than 30 years, Kelly Dagion, 42, of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, hosted their first Lunar Faire last June with 40 vendors at Crystal Lake Beach Club in Oakland, Bergen County.

The event gained popularity quickly, moving on to bigger venues and bi-weekly night markets.

"It was a total whim coming to Atlantic City," said Casey. She said the outcry of people wanting the Lunar Faire to come to South Jersey was what made them come.

Tina Law came down from Jersey City for her third Lunar Faire.

Law said the markets are usually held in rural farmland or thrift stores. So being in a big, widespread area was a nice change.

"Well, everything's kind of magical around here," Law said of the people, surroundings and performances that make the Lunar Faire worth traveling for.

Law's favorite part beside the "great vibes" were the drum circles, fire dancers and new vendors at every night market.

"As long as you're happy, the Lunar Faire is for you," Law said with a smile.

Maeve Tarpey, 26, showed up dressed as Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the French Revolution. Her outfit came complete with an "off with your head" mannequin head on a stick, mimicking her hair and makeup.

"Everyone's really accepting here," said Tarpey, of Wayne, Passaic County, who had come with friend Elizabeth Post, 28, of Montclair, Essex County. "You walk in, and everybody's in costume and excited to see your costume."

Tarpey said the Lunar Faire attracted all types: goths, older people and cosplayers. The shopping, crystals, drag shows and circus acts were also favorites of Tarpey.

Other attractions included a special blessings ceremony, a magic book exchange club, potions and a tap-dancing medium.

Thursday's event drew 5,000 people and more than 115 vendor stands, which is one of the Lunar Faire's smaller night markets. The stands are organized astrologically to give guests and vendors the right energy.

"This allows people to connect with other people that share the same interests," Dagion said.

The market featured locally sourced jewelry, wire-wrapped crystals, ethically sourced candles and other natural products. All the products are authenticated by the Lunar Faire, which seeks small business vendors who specifically handcraft their wares.

For small business owners like Daniela Broit, of Toms River, the Lunar Faire has been "a blessing."

"The Lunar Faire is massive for small businesses in a niche market. It gets their name out there and they join the community," Broit said.

Broit started her crystal business during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she realized she couldn't work. After going viral on TikTok, her crystal business skyrocketed, she said.

The market also helped Broit's business last year, but she had to take a break since she was busy graduating from Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Because of the success of her business, Broit was able to skip college, since "books aren't her thing." Her crystal business has allowed her to buy a car and pay off her mom's car.

Broit said she was thankful for an event that draws all kinds of people of different backgrounds, ages and interests to her business.

Jillian Johansen and Cynthia Coons, who identified themselves as witches, were attending their first Lunar Faire.

"We're witches not Satanists," said Johansen, who elaborated that witches worship the moon and follow the lunar cycles and astrology. "We find solace in the moon cycle."

Johansen, of Mays Landing, added that witches stay in touch with nature and channel energy from the objects they wield. She wore a shawl her mother, who she said is also a witch, had given her along with a fossil necklace she had bought at the night market.

"It's nice to be around like-minded people," said Coons, of Egg Harbor Township, who got into witchcraft after going to New Orleans for Halloween years ago. "I've never been to an event like this."

Coons and Johansen said the city should host more events like the Lunar Faire. The two ladies don't drink and said they have other interests that differ from societal norms.

"It's definitely bringing a different demographic to Atlantic City," Johansen said.

"Normally, this is a societal taboo, so it's nice to be in the open," said Coons. "Also, it's not every day you get to dress like witches and get to be who you are."

For more information about the Lunar Faire or for upcoming events, visit lunarfaire.com.